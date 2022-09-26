West Bengal lead the medal tally at the ongoing National Games 2022 in Gujarat. With four gold, one silver and three bronze medals, West Bengal have a tally of eight medals so far. They are followed by hosts Gujarat in the second spot with six medals in total. Telangana, Maharashtra and Delhi are yet to win a gold medal so far but are placed third, fourth and fifth on the medal table respectively. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the updated medal tally at the 36th National Games 2022. National Games 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Timings in IST and Venue Details of Sports Competition Held in Gujarat

Some of India's best and finest athletes would come under one roof as they compete for the top prize at the National Games 2022. Representing their states, the athletes will aim for giving their best performance and establishing their dominance in their respective disciplines, on a national level. As many as 7,000 athletes are expected to compete in this competition, which has the motto of, 'celebrating unity through sports' this year.

National Games 2022 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 West Bengal 4 1 3 8 2 Gujarat 3 0 3 6 3 Telangana 0 2 1 3 4 Maharashtra 0 1 4 5 5 Delhi 0 1 1 2 6 Haryana 0 1 0 1 6 Karnataka 0 1 0 1 8 Tamil Nadu 0 0 2 2

The National Games 2022, will begin on 29th September and will end on October 12 although the table tennis events have already started. Gujarat are the host of the competition this year with Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar being the places where the events would be held. This year, the 36th edition of the National Games is being held after a long gap of seven years. The last edition was held in 2015 in Kerala. The National Games were scrapped in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

