BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 8: Finish, Reckitt's No.1 auto-dishwashing# detergent brand worldwide, has announced Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador, launching a new campaign built around the idea of "The Right Way to Dishwash". Through its new campaign, Finish showcases the cleaning performance of Finish Ultimate Plus tablets with Bosch dishwashers on tough cooking stains, while addressing misconceptions among dormant dishwasher users and uninitiated audiences sitting on the fence due to existing certain pre-dispositions around the effectiveness of dishwashers.

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Finish's new campaign featuring Ayushmann brings relatability to the category in an entertaining way, while highlighting the powerful combination of Finish Ultimate Plus dishwasher tablets and Bosch dishwashers that can tackle tough cooking stains without the need for pre-rinsing. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana accepts a challenge - if Finish tablets and a Bosch dishwasher can clean tough cooking stains, he will become Finish's brand ambassador and promote the product; if they don't, he gets a big fat cheque for doing nothing. When the powerful combination successfully cleans the toughest stains, Ayushmann loses the challenge and sets out to residential societies to demonstrate how the Finish and Bosch combination can tackle even the most stubborn cooking stains2.

Indian cooking is known for its rich flavours, but also for the stubborn stains it leaves behind, from burnt-onII residues to heavy grease. This has led many consumers to believe that dishwashers may not be powerful enough for Indian kitchens, prompting them to pre-rinse utensils before loading them into the machine and making the process seem more time-consuming and less convenient.

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Addressing this concern, Finish Ultimate Plus tablets deliver powerful cleaning through three Power Chambers^, designed to tackle burnt-on stains||, remove greasy residues and leave utensils with a shine. Designed to work effectively without pre-rinsing, Finish complements Bosch's 70-degree hot water wash*, helping tackle stubborn cooking residues and making automatic dishwashing both effective and convenient for Indian households.

Speaking about the campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I only recently discovered that there's no need to pre-rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Do you wash your clothes before sending them for dry cleaning? No, right? That analogy just blew my mind. I wasn't aware of the effectiveness of the Finish + Bosch combination until I experienced it during the making of this campaign. It's been great partnering with Finish to show how something as simple as the right dishwasher tablet can make everyday kitchen clean-up so much easier."

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Rishi, Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "Indian cooking often leaves behind tough stains, which has led many to doubt whether dishwashers can meet the needs of our kitchens. But consumer habits are changing, and people are seeking smarter, more convenient solutions. As India's leading automatic dishwashing detergent brand, Finish delivers powerful, reliable cleaning that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles without the need for pre-rinsing. We are excited to have Ayushmann Khurrana onboard as the brand ambassador for Finish, and through our partnership with Bosch, we bring a powerful and dependable solution for Indian consumers."

Nitin Pradhan, Group Executive Creative Director, Creative Head - Delhi, Leo Burnett, further added: "Finish Ultimate Plus, is one of the most advanced dishwashing innovations for Indian households. With Ayushmann Khurrana on board, we've added an interesting tonality and a common-man connect to the campaign, ensuring that everyone who has a dishwasher or a bias against it sits up and takes notice."

With this campaign, Finish aims to encourage Indian consumers to embrace the right way to dishwash, trusting their dishwashers to tackle tough stains without pre-rinsing and making the shift from traditional handwashing to smarter, more efficient automatic dishwashing solutions.

TVC Link: https://youtu.be/PirTDPivun4?si=mkTzJBk5pejxhElL

Disclaimers:

#Finish brand is #1 global value sales in the Dishwashing category (Source: NielsenIQ RMS Data 2024).

2Tested under lab conditions on representative stains and dishes.

IITackles burnt stains.

^Tested under lab conditions on selected food stains & dishes.

*The 'Intensive Kadhai Programme' of Bosch Dishwasher with its 70°C hot water cleans all the greasy and oily residue of kadhai, chhani, etc.

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