Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp rally on Wednesday, with benchmark indices surging over 3% in early trade. The BSE Sensex jumped 2,690 points, or 3.6%, to trade around 77,320, while the NSE Nifty climbed 785 points, or 3.4%, to 23,903 as of 9:40 am.

The rally was broad-based, reflecting strong investor sentiment across sectors. Broader indices such as Nifty 500, Nifty 200, and Nifty 100 gained over 3%, while midcap and smallcap stocks also saw significant buying interest. Sectorally, financials, realty, and auto stocks led the surge, indicating renewed optimism around domestic growth and liquidity.

Iran-US Ceasefire Boosts Global Sentiment

A key trigger behind the rally is the easing of geopolitical tensions following a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump pulled back from imminent military action, opting instead for a two-week ceasefire and diplomatic talks.

The agreement includes the reopening of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, reducing fears of supply disruptions. This development has significantly improved global risk appetite, leading to a rally in equities worldwide, including gains of over 2% in US markets and strong advances in Asian indices. Stock Market Today: Indian Market Surges Over 3% Over Iran-US Ceasefire, Sensex Jumps 2,775 Points.

Brent Crude Prices Crash

Another major factor supporting the market rally is the sharp fall in oil prices. Brent Crude futures dropped nearly 14% to around $94.10 per barrel following the ceasefire news.

Lower crude prices are particularly beneficial for India, which is a major oil importer. The decline eases inflation concerns, improves fiscal stability, and boosts corporate margins, especially for sectors like aviation, paints, and logistics. Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Jumps 800 Points After Donald Trump Iran Ceasefire Announcement, Signals Strong Start.

Rupee Strengthens Ahead of RBI Policy

The Indian rupee also strengthened significantly, rising 50 paise against the US dollar. It opened at 92.92 and surged to 92.56 in early trade, supported by falling oil prices and positive global cues.

Investors are also positioning themselves ahead of the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee decision, expecting supportive measures amid improving macroeconomic conditions.

Volatility Drops, Confidence Returns

Market volatility cooled sharply, with the India VIX falling 18.9% to 20.03. This steep decline indicates reduced uncertainty and a return of investor confidence.

Overall, the combination of geopolitical easing, falling crude prices, a stronger rupee, and positive global cues has created a perfect environment for equities to rally, driving Indian markets sharply higher on April 8, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).