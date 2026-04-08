Parveen Khan, the mother of Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, has passed away in Mumbai following a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by the actress’s team through an official statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Parveen Khan had reportedly been battling health complications for some time before she died peacefully in the presence of her family. ‘Keep My Mom in Your Prayers’: Zareen Khan Seeks Prayers for Hospitalized Mother on Her Islamic Birthday.

Zareen Khan’s Mother Passes Away

The official statement from Zareen Khan’s representatives expressed deep sorrow over the loss. "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan, died peacefully," the statement read. The actress, known for her roles in films like Veer and Housefull 2, was reportedly very close to her mother, who had been a constant source of support throughout her career.

The last rites of Parveen Khan will take place at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan, Andheri West, Mumbai, at 10 am.

While the specific nature of the illness was not detailed in the brief statement, reports indicate that Parveen Khan had been under medical care for an extended period. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they prepare for the final rites.

Following the announcement, members of the film industry and fans took to social media to express their condolences. Many highlighted the close bond Zareen shared with her mother, often seen in the actress's social media posts and public appearances.

In previous interviews, Zareen has frequently spoken about her mother’s resilience and the pivotal role she played in raising her and her sister as a single parent. The actress often credited her mother for her strength and success in the competitive Hindi film industry.

Parveen Khan's Recent Health Struggles

The news comes after several instances where Zareen had shared updates regarding her mother’s health. In 2022 and 2023, the actress had requested fans to pray for her mother during various hospitalisations.

Zareen Khan made her debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. Over the years, she has worked in various languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and Telugu. Throughout her professional journey, she maintained a private personal life, and her mother remains a central figure in her world. Zareen Khan’s Mother Hospitalised, ‘Veer’ Actress Urges Fans To Keep Her in Prayers.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be conducted in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family members.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).