New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Finolee Bio Cleaners are a biodegradable and eco-friendly range of home cleaning solutions with a sheer passion for environmental protection.

Though the brand Finolee is in its nascent stage, its genesis is as old as five decades. Sheer passion for environment protection and continuous research aptitude of its founder Mr. Vijaykumar Vala for decades gradually took shape in the form of natural cleaning solutions.

Finolee products are eco-friendly and biodegradable which makes it harmless and safe for the environment. Vala had fostered an inclination towards conserving the environment. Therefore to make the Finolee products he continually tested the products to make it extremely user-friendly as well as eco-friendly. Unlike the hazardous chemically made cleaning solutions that adversely impact not only the environment but also people's health, Finolee products are free from harmful chemicals and made with natural extracts & bio-based ingredients.

Vijaykumar Vala, an environmentalist chose to turn into a business person when he was seventy years old, by setting up a start-up - Bhavi Greenlab Pvt.Ltd (BGPL). The company follows the motto of "Protecting Nature is equal to Protecting lives". The entire range under brand Finolee is delivered using bio-based trimmings got from sensible sources. The amassing of the general huge number of things is zero waste measure. From thing creation to things being used by end buyers, the water cycle isn't contaminated at any stage. Likewise, all things under brand Finolee are freed from consistent toxic substances.

The organization BGPL is recognized as a start-up by the Government of India. The startup is an environmentally perceptive association that helps with dealing with regular issues through the improvement of imaginative plans. BGPL's entire range is freed from terrible manufactured mixtures and is blended in with plant-based bio-surfactants, bio-enzyme, bio-proteins, key concentrates, and other natural oils.

The team BGPL is severely against animal testing. Regardless, for the packaging of their cleaning products, they have decided to use reusable and recyclable material. They have ensured to make products not just eco-friendly but also non-toxic considering that the products would be used for household cleaning to protect users' health as well as the environment.

Vijaykumar Vala, Founder of Finolee and Bhavi Greenlab Pvt. Ltd says, "Our motto is 'Protecting Nature - Protecting Lives' by reducing harmful impact on the environment as much as possible. We strongly believe that not just human beings but all living beings deserve to live in a healthy and fresh environment. Our aim is to build a strong D2C brand in the home cleaning segment. Instead of selling our products through a retail chain, we have decided to sell through our online platform www.finolee.in "

As part of its commitment towards conservation, Finolee has made plans to donate Rs 10 for each order to WWF-India towards the security of nature. Their focal objective is to stop the degradation of the planet's normal environment and develop a future where individuals live happily with nature, by conserving the world's natural assortment and ensuring that the usage of limitless normal resources is reasonable. The brand further assures to bring in more such products in the future which will help to save nature and serve the world to be a better place to live.

