First film on CA Students in 100 years of Indian cinema, Well Done CA Sahab to Release Nationwide on June 27

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17: In an industry dominated by star power, high budgets, and massive marketing machinery, a passionate group of young professionals from Ahmedabad has carved an unlikely path to the big screen. Well Done CA Sahab, a Hindi feature film produced by Figures and Frames LLP, is all set for a pan-India theatrical release on June 27, 2025 -- going head-to-head with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par.

Also Read | NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Shift Equity Derivatives Expiry Day to Tuesday, BSE Gets Thursday.

But this isn't just another content-driven film. It's a heartfelt tribute to the students pursuing one of India's toughest professional degrees -- Chartered Accountancy -- and the life lessons that come along the way.

The film is written and creatively produced by CA Aaditya Trivedi, who chose storytelling over spreadsheets, and directed and edited by Sarvesh Kumar Singh. Indie Productions has also played a key role as creative collaborators, lending the film its distinctive narrative depth.

Also Read | 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4' Episode 1: Fans Swoon Over Harshad Chopda's Perfect Comeback, Shivangi Joshi Wins Hearts and Kaddu the Dog Steals the Show!.

The cast includes: Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Nishma Soni, Jyoti Kapoor, Gaurav Paswala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P92-Mycl9E

Music by Sanchit Balhara (of Bajirao Mastani fame) and sound design by Samiran Das (of Pathaan fame) bring further cinematic strength to this indie gem. Shot primarily in Ahmedabad and surrounding locations, the film carries a raw regional authenticity that's emotionally resonant for viewers -- especially Gujaratis.

This is not a studio-backed production. There's no corporate PR blitz or A-list marketing campaign. As the film readies for release, it looks toward the CA fraternity, students, and indie film supporters across India -- whose voices and support can elevate such bold and heartfelt stories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)