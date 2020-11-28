Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo], November 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, underscored their long term commitment through starting their partnership with The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi.

During the high level meeting held this week, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, appointed The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo as The Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother to work closely with Merck Foundation to break the stigma of infertility, build healthcare capacity , and empower girls through education in the country.

"I am very happy to partner with Merck Foundation and start their valuable programs in our country as their Ambassador. These programs will help us to transform our public health care sector and create a future shift to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, health and change of mindset as well as empower girls through education which is very close to my heart," said Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother.

"I am very proud of our partnership with The First Lady Of Democratic Republic of the Congo and welcome her as the Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother, and new member of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative-MFFLI. With the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, building healthcare capacity is of the highest importance, and through our partnership, we are planning to provide specialty training to equip the local doctors with the skills they need to improve access to equitable and quality healthcare solutions," said Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother.

Along with appointing The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo as the Ambassador of Merck More Than A Mother, Merck Foundation also marked the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women".

"Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations, and on the occasion of 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women', We must work together to eliminate violence against women and girls once and for all," said Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Merck Foundation has enrolled 32 doctors from Democratic Republic of the Congo to master course in Diabetes in French accredited by Diabetes UK as part of their "Diabetes Blue Point Program" to help the doctors prevent and manage the disease in their communities.

Merck Foundation has also provided Fertility and Embryology training to 5 Doctors from Democratic Republic of the Congo with the aim to establish a strong platform of first Fertility specialists and Embryologists to assist infertile couples in the country as part of their historic campaign "Merck More than a Mother".

Merck Foundation has also enrolled 1 Oncologist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of their Merck Oncology Fellowship Program to increase the limited number of oncologists in the country and plans to enroll more doctors after coronavirus lockdown is over.

COVID-19 has severely affected the families of casual and daily workers. To aid this issue, Merck Foundation made a community donation to the casual workers and women to support poor families in Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of their coronavirus response program.

"We are also planning to support 20 girl students as part of Merck Foundation - 'Educating Katty' which aims to empower girls through education in Democratic Republic of the Congo. We are closely working with The First Lady on this new program with the aim to empower girls through education," added Dr. Rasha Kelej, One of the 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020).

Merck Foundation also announced 9 winners from Democratic Republic of the Congo for their "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020 which been launched earlier this year in partnership with The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo with the aim to build media capacity and raise awareness about Covid-19 pandemic.

The Merck Foundation "Stay At Home" Media Recognition Awards winners from Democratic Republic of the Congo are:

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

* Cassien Tribunal Aungane - Radio Centrale & "Diplomacy & Development" (500 USD)

And

* Mukanya Kafuata Andre - Mbote Africa (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

* Stephie Manza Mukinzi - Alert Coronavirus (300 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

* Mathy Musau Dinyika - Forum Des As (500 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

* Muemba Wa Muemba Donat - Jua Magazine (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

* Jessy Nzengu - Palmier Radio-Television Communautaire (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

* Kazadi Lukusa Nicolas - Radiotelevision Happy Day (200 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

* Aly Bukasa Kabambi - Radio Communautaire Butook (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

* Jody Daniel Nkashama- Radio Okapi (300 USD)

