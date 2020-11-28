French Toast Day is annually celebrated on November 28 in the United States of America. This day is simply observed to enjoy this yummy nutrient-dense food for breakfast. French toast is an amazing breakfast delight which can refresh one's mind. It tastes best with fruits and nuts topping along with syrup drizzled from the top. The savoury smell of French toast itself is very tempting. On the occasion of French Toast Day 2020, we bring you the step by step recipe to prepare this sweet delicacy. French Toast Is The Perfect Healthy Snack! Here’s the Recipe of Eggy Bread.

French toast, also known as eggy bread, is prepared by blending eggs, milk and cinnamon with bread dipped in it. It serves as a perfect side dish with breakfast sausage and a tall glass of orange juice. In France, french toast is called ‘pain perdu’, which literally means ‘lost bread’, because it would often be made with stale or old bread. Although the name of this sweet delicacy is french toast, it doesn't necessarily mean that it comes from France. Some ancient Latin recipes from the 4th-century mention soaking bread in milk before frying. The carbohydrate content of the french toast is good enough to refill the glycogen level, which in turn provides the body with energy to perform activities. Now let us take a look at the easy step by step recipe of french toast.

Easy Recipe of French Toast

As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of french toast with butter consists of 264 calories. On French Toast Day 2020, come up with your own unique french toast recipe, enjoy the same for breakfast with your family and friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).