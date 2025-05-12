NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12: fischer India is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 86% of employees said it's a great place To Work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that fischer India stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Reflecting on this achievement, Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, shared, "We're proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year -- a testament to the exceptional culture we've built, grounded in trust, collaboration, and a people-first mindset.

Our commitment to employee growth is reflected in initiatives like the Talent Assessment Centre (TAC), Talent Development Centre (TDC), Product Competence Training, and the Leadership Development Program under the umbrella of fischer India Academy. These programs foster a culture of recognition, transparency, and continuous learning.

This recognition highlights the strong culture we've created, perfectly aligning with both our leadership development focus and the global vision of fischer -- to empower and develop our people across all regions."

As our owner, Prof. Klaus Fischer, says, "Our greatest assets are not our facilities and buildings, but our employees. This belief drives our dedication to training and development, essential to our long-term success.

Thank you to every team member and our Board for believing in our vision. Together, we're not just building a business -- we're building a great place to work."

Here's to our people -- the heart of our success!

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

The fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany's northern Black Forest, generated sales of 1.11 billion euros in 2024 with a worldwide staff of 4,700 employees. The family-owned company runs 50 operational companies worldwide and exports to about 120 countries. It includes the four divisions fischer fixing systems, fischertechnik, fischer Consulting and fischer Electronic Solutions.

fischer fixing systems is the technological market leader in key areas of fixing technology. fischer offers products that deliver technical perfection to a wide range of customers, from do-it-yourselfers to tradespeople to key account partners.

With its construction kits, fischertechnik is active in both the toymaking and the educational sector. fischertechnik is one of the last remaining toy makers to exclusively develop and produce in Germany.

fischer Consulting evolved from the competence developed in the company itself, which includes the fischer ProcessSystem with its central aim of permanent improvement for the ultimate benefit of the customer. fischer Consulting advises small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies and major companies on their path towards lean and efficient processes.

fischer Electronic Solutions develops and manufactures custom electronic solutions for the industrial and medical sectors, with a focus on long-term partnerships and tailor-made, high-quality solutions. As a partner in innovation, fischer Electronic Solutions is breaking new ground together with its customers to build a successful future.

Learn more about fischer www.fischer.in/

