GTA 6 Launch Date Set for May 2026: Rockstar Games GTA VI Characters and Locations Revealed; Check Expected Vehicles and Other Details

New Delhi, May 12: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated video games. GTA 6 launch is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026. Developed by Rockstar Games, the latest version takes players back to the chaotic setting of Vice City, which is inspired by a fictional version of Miami. The game will feature new characters, diverse locations, and an extensive range of vehicles, all of which are expected to provide its players with an engaging gaming experience.

Grand Theft Auto is a key asset in Take-Two's portfolio, contributing a substantial portion of its revenue and engagement. The last installment Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) was launched in 2013 and has reportedly sold over 200 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time. On May 6, 2025, Rockstar Games released GTA 6 trailer 2. The trailer featured the main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, as they navigate the Vice City. Players can look forward to the game's release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PUBG Mobile Update 3.8: Classic Mode Features Include Driver’s Seat Firing, Squad Healing Tools and More; Check Details.

GTA 6 Characters, Locations and Vehicles

In GTA 6, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos will come as the main protagonists. Jason, a former soldier, turns to drug trafficking in search of a better life after crossing paths with Lucia, who has just been released from prison and is determined to change her fate. Other characters of GTA VI include Brian Heder is a drug smuggler who rents property to Jason. Cal Hampton, a conspiracy theoris, Boobie Ike is a street-savvy businessman and Dre’Quan Priest, is an aspiring music producer. Raul Bautista is a bank robber and Real Dimez, a rap duo made up of Bae-Luxe and Roxy. Battlefield 6 Release Date: Upcoming Military Shooter Game To Be Fully Revealed This Summer, Official Launch Set for March 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is set in the fictional state of Leonida inspired by Florida. The Vice City will serve as the game’s central hub. Other areas include Ambrosia, an industrial zone, Mount Kalaga National Park for outdoor adventures. The game will also include Port Gellhorn, a crime-ridden neighbourhood and Leonida Keys. Players will likely be able to explore the map using a various vehicles. It may include cars, buses, boats, helicopters, jetskis, kayaks, scooters, motorbikes, planes, police vehicles, bicycles, and more.

