The initiative will enable master craftsmen, weavers, and artisans to showcase their hallmark products.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur in Odisha has announced a partnership to support and promote small businesses, artisans and weavers by leveraging technology, e-commerce platform and market insights.

Both entities will leverage their expertise and knowledge to create an operational framework to support under-served communities by helping them build capacity and enhance market reach.

Flipkart executives will actively participate in this programme by sharing operational know-how, market and consumer insights. The company will also explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products created by these entrepreneurs, MSMEs and artisans through its marketplace.

Prof Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, said the partnership with Flipkart and e-commerce industry will help strengthen the spirit of entrepreneurship by creating opportunities to leverage technology and accelerate growth for small businesses and artisans.

"We are hopeful that weavers, artisans and farmers will leverage this opportunity to showcase their skills and high-quality traditional heritage products to a national consumer base and reach new heights and recognition," he said.

The collaboration extends Flipkart's sustained partnerships with academic institutions and demonstrates its commitment towards India and its continuous support for entrepreneurs and the start-up ecosystem.

Under the Flipkart Samarth initiative, the company has partnered with several states across the country, including Odisha.

The partnership with Odisha state government's State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC) is helping onboard renowned Odia brands such as Boyanika, Utkalika and Sambalpuri Bastralaya among others on Flipkart e-commerce marketplace. (ANI)

