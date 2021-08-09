Chengalpattu, August 9: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 38-year-old wife in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpatuu district on Saturday. The incident took place on Saturday at the Payaanur area of Mamallapuram town after the woman threatened the accused of filing a police complaint for harassing her. The deceased has been identified as Anandhi. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Juvenile Beheads Friend Over 'Love Triangle' In Tuticorin.

The accused, Ravi Kumar, is a tailor. The couple had two children. The accused reportedly spend all his monthly wages on drinking alcohol, and it was the main reason for the fights between the couple. The family faced a financial crisis during COVID-19 lockdowns. The deceased had warned Ravi to give up his drinking habit or otherwise, she would expose him. Tamil Nadu: Biker Thrashes 72-year-Old Man to Death in Coimbatore After He Rebukes Him For Honking Continuously.

The accused used to beat his wife. Sometimes neighbours had to intervene. According to a report published in The Time of India, in the past, the man had even attempted to kill Anandhi. She warned him to stop harassing her and even threatened him to lodge a complaint against hi at the All Women Police TStaion. On August 7, the accused came home drunk and beat up Anandhi. She warned her of lodging a complaint against him on Sunday. As per the media report, Kumar woke up at midnight and hit his wife with a dumbbell on her head. The children saw their mother bleeding and then informed their neighbours.

After the neighbours came, the man told them that Anandhi had consumed pesticides. However, neighbours informed police after the man fled from the house. However, the police arrested Kumar. During interrogation, he told the police that he had decided to kill his wife as he feared that she would file a complaint against him. A murder case has been registered against Kumar. Anandhi’s body was sent for postmortem to the Chengalpattu Government hospital.

