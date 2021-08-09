The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism.

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2021

