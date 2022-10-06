Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): The festive vibes that the occasion of Diwali brings are deep-rooted and get commemorated in all the traditional ways along the path of cultural inheritance. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, Monday, and FlowerAura has announced its campaign for the festival of lights with the latest FlowerAura Diwali Gifts and other products.

Diwali is one of the highly celebrated festivals in India and as Indians are present in many different countries across the globe; the festival is celebrated worldwide. As Indian households are preparing to celebrate a restriction-free Diwali in 2022, there is a high expectation for the business to enjoy a sharp boom in sales. It is anticipated that the festive season in 2022 will witness around $32 billion in spending from Indian households on many different products.

Talking about the expected business number, Shrey Sehagl, Co-founder FlowerAura, said, "All the businesses are hoping to enjoy a fruitful business run on Diwali, and we can clearly see that promotions to attain customers' attention have already started. The gifting side of Diwali saw a growth of 60 per cent in 2021 in comparison to 2019, and that was when the Covid restrictions were on. Online gifting has taken a great boom in the past three years, and our expectation for the gifting business in India for the organized and unorganized sector is near 90 per cent - 95 per cent growth."

FlowerAura has upgraded its collection of gifts and has curated the hampers from scratch. The thought is to redefine the gifting experience by bringing in the regional taste and regional touches on India in one place. Diwali Sweets collection has an assortment of sweets from various regions of the country. The range of Diyas includes handcrafted and hand-painted Diyas from the local artisans to support them, along with designer Brass Diyas.

"We have always been on our toes around Diwali because of the level of zeal and zest that it experiences in terms of celebrations. Gifting is an inevitable part of the festival, and we understand our responsibility to provide the people with the best gift collection. Home decor is also a prominent factor driving the Diwali business, and we do have items like Diwali Candles, Rangolis, Bandhanwars, and Spiritual Wall Decors," said Shrey Sehgal.

The gifting brand is ready to deliver Diwali gifts and products in 600+ cities across the country with the availability of same-day delivery options for Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. A new range of Diwali Chocolates, Diwali Dry Fruits, and Diwali Gift Hampers is introduced in the combo section. FlowerAura has served millions of customers across items like cakes, plants, flowers, personalized items, unique gifts, home decor, handmade gifts, and more.

FA Gifts Pvt Ltd has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, the renowned brand leads the gifting market in more than 600 cities and delivers a delightful experience to every customer out there.

