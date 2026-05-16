Amazon Layoffs Continue in 2026: Tech Giant Announces Fresh Wave of Job Cuts Driven by Massive AI Investments

Amazon has initiated a fresh wave of job eliminations, targeting its Selling Partner Services division as part of an ongoing and deliberate corporate restructuring. This latest round follows a significant reduction in force that has seen more than 30,000 employees lose their jobs across multiple departments since late last year.

The e-commerce giant implemented a major workforce reduction in October 2025, followed by another substantial round in January 2026, alongside smaller targeted cuts within its robotics division. Company officials have openly acknowledged that the ongoing reductions are directly tied to operational efficiencies achieved through artificial intelligence and automation. Oracle Layoffs: Company Revokes Offer Letters at IITs and NITs, Retracts Campus Placements and Internships After Job Cuts.

Amazon Workforce Restructuring and Selling Partner Services

The Selling Partner Services division functions as the internal infrastructure supporting hundreds of thousands of independent third-party merchants on the global marketplace. The unit manages crucial operational support, compliance processes, account management, and merchant tools.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the latest job losses, describing the decision as affecting a small percentage of staff, though they declined to provide specific redundancy figures. Affected workers are being offered transitional healthcare coverage, separation payments, and access to external job placement services.

Artificial Intelligence Drives Corporate Strategy

The redundancies coincide with Amazon advancing a massive USD 200 billion capital expenditure plan dedicated primarily to AI data centres and intelligent infrastructure. Chief Executive Andy Jassy has maintained that heavy investment in machine learning is the core engine for the company's next decade of growth, viewing AI as a significant technological transformation.

Future Amazon Layoffs and Recruitment Shifts

Corporate analysts indicate that the roles most exposed to future cuts are those involving repetitive decision-making, rule-based communication, and large volumes of standardized data processing. This profile encompasses segments of customer service, logistics coordination, compliance, and financial operations. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 1 Lakh Employees Fired by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Other Giants in First 5 Months of the Year.

Concurrently, Amazon has bypassed a traditional hiring freeze to run a parallel employment strategy. The company is actively recruiting software development interns and early-career engineers who possess strong AI fluency to build and maintain the intelligent systems replacing manual tasks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).