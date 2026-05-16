Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 16

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues tonight as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcome the high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) to Eden Gardens. With the tournament entering its final league-stage fortnight, the stakes are starkly different for the two sides. While the hosts are fighting to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, the visitors are looking to secure a top-two finish to gain a double chance in the qualifiers. You can find Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

For Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders, the KKR vs GT IPL 2026 fixture, which starts at 19:30 IST, is effectively a 'must-win' match. Currently languishing in eighth place with only four victories from eleven outings, KKR have struggled for consistency throughout the 2026 campaign.

The team’s reliance on their top order has been a recurring theme, and they will need a significant contribution from the likes of Finn Allen and Rahane to post a competitive total against a disciplined Gujarat bowling attack. A defeat tonight would more or less confirm their elimination from the race for the top four. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs GT IPL 2026.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent performers this season. Currently positioned second in the standings with eight wins, Shubman Gill’s side enters this contest on the back of an emphatic 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Titans' success has been built on a balanced squad, with Sai Sudharsan leading the run-scoring charts for the franchise and Kagiso Rabada spearheading the pace attack with 21 wickets. A win at Eden Gardens would see them climb to 18 points, virtually guaranteeing them a place in the first qualifier. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Today's IPL Match

Category Details Fixture Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Date & Time Saturday, 16 May 2026 | 19:30 IST Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR Standings 8th (8 Points) GT Standings 2nd (16 Points) Weather Forecast 38°C | 45 percent Chance of Rain Live Stream/TV JioHotstar/ Stat Sports Network

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).