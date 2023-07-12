BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Sony Sports Network, renowned for its trailblazing and clutter breaking sports campaigns, has once again set the stage ablaze with their latest campaign, 'Iss Baar Sau Paar,' for the highly anticipated 2022 Asian Games. With an extraordinary lineup of luminaries, including esteemed personalities like Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Sudha Murty, Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Sharma, the campaign aims to ignite the nation's fervour for this multisport extravaganza.

In a ground-breaking move, Sony Sports Network has unveiled a captivating film that captures the essence of Indian sports journalism, engaging the very individuals responsible for tracing and documenting the remarkable journeys of our sporting heroes. These sports journalists, who have tirelessly worked to popularize sports and elevate our athletes, are now the beacons of support for the Indian contingent. The broadcaster also welcomes more journalists from across the country to join in and share their message of support for Team India.

The film boasts an all-star lineup of sports journalists hailing from esteemed publications such as Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Rajasthan Patrika, The Telegraph, Deccan Chronicle, and regional newspapers including Dinakaran, Lokmat, Eenadu, Gujarat Samachar, Sandesh, and Asomya Pratidin. Additionally, it features charismatic RJs from popular radio channels like Radio City and Radio One, along with representatives from leading news channels Aaj Tak and NDTV 24X7. Notably, a Sportskeeda scribe also graces the screen, adding to the tapestry of media support.

Links to the campaign film: https://youtu.be/TjV6MoSnD1g

As the official broadcaster of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Sony Sports Network has taken on the mission of uplifting our athletes and igniting their spirits at this prestigious event. Building on India's impressive performance at the 2018 Asian Games, where they clinched 69 medals, the nation is now poised to conquer new heights by setting their sights on an ambitious milestone — a triple-digit medal tally of 100.

With 'Iss Baar Sau Paar,' Sony Sports Network aims to rally the entire nation, uniting millions of hearts, and minds, to stand beside our athletes as they strive for excellence and glory. This campaign is a resounding call to break barriers, inspire champions, and witness the remarkable journey of India's sporting triumphs at the 2022 Asian Games.

