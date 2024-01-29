VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: The Indian wipes market is on an impressive trajectory, boasting an annual growth rate of 18%. This substantial expansion not only underscores the increasing demand for such products but also signifies a promising landscape for businesses like Ginni looking to contribute to and benefit from this flourishing market.

Ginni Filaments Private Limited, a significant player with 65% domestic and 35% global presence in the industry is actively gearing up for substantial growth. With the capacity to manufacture 1.1 crore packets of wipes monthly, Ginni presently is catering predominantly to the domestic market.

When asked about the future plan of the company, Mr Yash Jaipuria, Chief Executive, Ginni Filaments Limited emphasised that, "The company is strategically positioning itself for expansion into the home care segment. Collaborations with marketers in the domestic home care segment are in progress, paving the way for the imminent launch of these innovative products. We have set our sights on surpassing 60% capacity utilization in the near future."

This forward-thinking approach is evident in the company's focused efforts on developing disinfectant and medical products. Ginni's strategic moves highlight a commitment to versatility and responsiveness to market demands.

The consumer products division originated as an integral part of the technical textiles sector. As a public limited company, it has evolved significantly, branching into multiple divisions, operating across various locations, and diversifying its product portfolio. Since 2006-7, it has been a prominent wet wipe converter, and in 2018, it further expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of liquid cosmetics products for its partners. Backed by a legacy of over 32 years of satisfying consumers, every Ginni product is meticulously crafted to ensure outstanding quality.

With a presence in 30-plus countries, Mr Jaipuria on the evolving landscape of the consumer product division said, "In today's ever-evolving market, it is essential to continuously evaluate and adapt to new trends to stay ahead of competitors. To ensure this, we are diligently involved in the innovation process, and are constantly searching for new trends to implement in our division."

He added that for bringing new products, first, they test the products by utilising the e-commerce platform to understand the consumer's demand and preferences. This strategy helps them get a clear picture of the market and make changes to the product if required. Another critical aspect is the solution employed in wet wipe manufacturing. In the pursuit of delivering top-notch quality, Ginni Filaments collaborates with world-class equipment manufacturers renowned for their proven technology and robust quality systems.

The ambitious plans and visionary outlook set in motion for Ginni Filaments have materialized over the course of several decades. The new unit in Panoli, Gujarat has become a more significant advantage for Ginni to achieve its goals, and break their own records in the future. It is the largest wet wipes manufacturing facility in India with capabilities for Alcohol, Pharma and Cosmetic Wipes

Mr Jaipuria asserted that apart from evaluation, it is equally essential to maintain the consistency of the product to ensure consumer satisfaction. Sharing the insights of how Ginni Filaments continue to stay committed to quality and craftsmanship, he revealed that the company has always invested in state-of-the-art European machinery to deliver quality products to its consumers.

Embracing sustainability and converting challenges into opportunities Company's commitment to sustainable development, Mr Yash Jaipuria, Chief Executive, Ginni Filaments Limited highlighted that the sustainability initiative is quite close to his heart and is ingrained in Ginni Filaments' DNA. He reaffirmed that the company is committed to creating more sustainable products to build a better tomorrow for all.

"Currently, we are engaged in manufacturing wet wipes using recycled PET bottles--an initiative to reduce plastic pollution by recycling discarded ones and creating new products. For this, we have altered our entire production process. This represents one of our greatest innovations to date, and in the future, we plan to introduce more such innovative products that can contribute to building a better world," he asserted.

