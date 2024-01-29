New Delhi, January 29: More than 60 per cent of Indian educators are already using artificial intelligence (AI) tools for teaching, preparation and student engagement, a new report revealed on Monday. According to learning and employability solutions provider TeamLease, about 64.87 per cent of educators recognise Generative AI’s potential in transforming learning experiences and personalised education.

The report surveyed more than 6,000 Indian educators ranging from school teachers to university professors. "This report underscores the fact that AI is no more just an emerging technology but a reality that is already reshaping classrooms across India," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO. Taylor Swift AI Pictures: Elon Musk’s X Blocks Searches for American Singer After Her AI-Generated Explicit Images Went Viral on Microblogging Platform.

Moreover, the report noted that 63.61 per cent believe AI is crucial in preparing students for an AI-dominated future. About 70.85 educators in India advocated a stronger influence more profound than the smartphone revolution. “This report provides a blueprint for educators to integrate AI in a strategic, ethical and impactful manner," said Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease Edtech.

"By highlighting key opportunities, challenges and recommendations directly from teachers, it enables stakeholders to adopt AI in a way that truly augments human potential rather than replacing it," she added. According to the report, around 54.92 per cent of educators would want AI training for teachers to ensure their readiness for AI integration. GenAI Tools: More Than Four Organisations Ban Use of Generative AI Over Privacy and Data Security Risk, Says Report.

Nearly 35.61 per cent reported reduced class preparation time signaling efficiency in resource generation and lesson planning. About 87.85 per cent agree that the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, reflecting concerns about risks and ethical implications.

