Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Agribid Private Limited, a rapidly scaling agritech marketplace that combines AI, IoT and satellite intelligence to modernise India's farm-to-market value chain, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200. The recognition spotlights Agribid's impact in creating a transparent, data-driven commerce network that connects millions of farmers and thousands of institutional buyers across domestic and global markets.

Founded in 2020 by agritech veterans Ashutosh Mishra, Manoj Suvarna, Chetan Suvarna and supported by Co-Founder Rahul Suwalka, Agribid has built a hybrid platform that blends AI-powered auctioning, real-time mandi forecasting and IoT-enabled traceability to improve price discovery and market access for smallholders. The company's Agribid-FPO initiative aggregates supply through Farmer Producer Organisations and PACS, enabling remote producers to list produce online and attract competitive bids from traders and institutional buyers.

Today Agribid claims a broad ecosystem footprint -- bridging more than 12 million farmers, 3,000+ FPOs, 25,000+ PACS with 5,500 global buyers and a cumulative GMV north of USD 1 billion, signalling strong market traction and the platform's role as an enabling arm for organised agricultural trade. These scale metrics underscore why Agribid is considered a marquee agri-platform with global business potential.

"In India, fair price discovery starts with giving every farmer access to markets and timely information," said Ashutosh Mishra, Co-founder & CEO, Agribid. "DGEMS recognition validates our team's work to build technology that makes markets more transparent, efficient and profitable for the last-mile farmer. We will deepen our FPO partnerships and accelerate product innovation--AI forecasting, IoT traceability and working-capital solutions--to bring scale with inclusion."

Agribid's technology stack includes Agritouch AI for price signals and demand prediction, satellite and IoT integrations for crop and quality traceability, and modular fulfilment & financing workflows to reduce post-harvest loss and unlock liquidity for sellers. The company's platform strategy--mixing auction-style bidding with institutional off-takes and cross-border fulfilment--helps commoditise discovery while preserving farmer agency.

"From day one we set out to democratise agriculture markets," added Manoj Suvarna, Co-founder. "Our partnerships with FPOs and DSAs, combined with data-led insights, are closing information and access gaps that have long limited farmer incomes. DGEMS provides a global platform to accelerate partnerships that will help Indian agriculture integrate more deeply with global supply chains."

Inclusion in the DGEMS 2025 Select 200 will amplify Agribid's visibility among international investors, technology partners and trade buyers--resources that can catalyse its roadmap for deeper financial inclusion, expanded cross-border flows and enhanced digital agronomy services. As Agribid scales, its mission remains clear: to make smart, traceable and fair agriculture markets available to every farmer in India and beyond.

Agribid Private Limited is an AI- and data-driven agritech company headquartered in India. Launched in 2020, Agribid operates a B2B digital marketplace and an FPO aggregation network that connects farmers, PACS, traders, corporates and global buyers. Backed by investors including Howen International Fund SPC and East Bridge PF Fund, the company focuses on price transparency, traceability and financial inclusion to transform agricultural value chains.

