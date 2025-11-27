Bengaluru, November 27: In a major development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar will be called to Delhi, where the matter will be resolved amicably after a meeting with the top leaders. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before his departure to Delhi, Kharge said, "We will call three to four leaders and hold meetings. The issue will be resolved. The discussion will be held in the presence of everyone, and a decision will be taken later."

He added that after reaching Delhi, he would immediately call the important leaders and discuss the matter with them to end all confusion. When questioned about the presence of CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and other state leaders, the AICC chief affirmed that all of them would have to be present and that discussions would be held with them. "We will discuss the matter and settle it," he said. Karnataka Leadership Crisis: CM Siddaramaiah Meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Says High Command’s Decision Final; Calls Meeting Cordial.

The development follows a series of internal meetings in the state. Shivakumar held discussions with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday. Jarkiholi is considered a staunch supporter of the Chief Minister. Sources confirmed that Shivakumar spoke to Jarkiholi about the ongoing leadership tussle, even though Shivakumar publicly maintained that the discussion was about planning for the 2028 and 2029 elections. In a related internal party development, senior leader and Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad met with Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, both of whom are known to be close associates of Siddaramaiah. ‘Lets Dissolve Assembly, Face Elections’: Congress’ KN Rajanna on Karnataka CM Row.

Shivakumar had earlier made it clear that working together to bring the party back to power was more important than the Chief Minister's post or any other higher position. "The high command will decide on power transfer and the CM post. Senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will take a suitable decision," he had said, adding that the party would take care of his interests. Sources revealed that the crucial meeting between state and national leaders is expected to be held on November 29 in Delhi, where a final decision may be made to put an end to the power struggle in the Karnataka Congress.

