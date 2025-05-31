VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31: Flexable, a fast-growing freelance marketplace, has onboarded over 10,000 freelance professionals and 500 verified agencies since its launch. The company is emerging as a serious alternative for businesses seeking a more reliable and curated approach to outsourcing work.

At a time when traditional freelancing websites are increasingly saturated and unstructured, Flexable offers a fundamentally different model. Rather than functioning as a listing marketplace, Flexable operates as a managed freelance services platform. Clients submit a brief, and the platform handles everything from talent curation to delivery, with support and quality control built in.

A faster, simpler way to get digital work done

Flexable was designed to address a clear pain point for businesses. While platforms like Upwork and Fiverr have enabled access to talent, they often leave clients overwhelmed, spending hours reviewing profiles, negotiating terms, and managing timelines. Flexable eliminates this friction by offering a fully managed experience.

Clients receive vetted talent matched to their specific brief, along with transparent pricing, milestone tracking, and dedicated support throughout the project. Services span web and app development, video editing, content marketing, influencer outreach, performance advertising, and design.

The platform is seeing particularly strong adoption among startups, D2C brands, digital agencies, and global SMBs. Many clients cite speed and simplicity as key reasons for switching.

Early traction shows strong product-market fit

Since going live, Flexable has:

-Onboarded over 10,000 freelancers across India, Southeast Asia, and the United States

-Verified and listed 500 agencies covering development, design, content, and marketing

-Achieved a 92% client satisfaction score based on repeat usage and feedback

-Maintained an average delivery time that is three times faster than traditional freelance platforms

Freelancers and agencies benefit from the platform's structured intake process and access to serious client briefs. Flexable handles client communication, billing, and delivery management, allowing service providers to focus purely on execution.

Preparing for global expansion

Following its strong growth, Flexable is now focused on scaling into international markets. The company plans to expand its presence in North America, the UK, and the UAE over the next two quarters. It is also rolling out new features aimed at increasing automation, reducing time-to-delivery, and improving project fit.

Upcoming developments include:

-The launch of Flexable X and advanced curated tier for top-performing freelancers and agencies

-Integration of a project management tool within the platform to streamline collaboration and delivery

- AI-powered brief-to-talent matching to improve accuracy and reduce response times

- Subscription-based models for agencies and growth-stage startups with recurring needs

"This milestone reflects a deeper shift in how businesses want to work," said Udhay Chezhiyan, Founder of Flexable. " Companies want flexibility, but they also want results. Flexable brings both -- vetted talent with delivery accountability. We're not just another marketplace. We're building the infrastructure for modern freelance work."

About FlexableFlexable is a managed freelance services platform built to help businesses access high-quality, vetted talent with speed and confidence. It combines curated freelancers and agencies with built-in delivery management and support, offering a modern alternative to traditional gig platforms. Flexable is headquartered in Bengaluru and serves clients globally.

For more details, visit www.flexable.work or follow Flexable on social media for regular updates.

