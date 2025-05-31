Mumbai, May 24: Google Play Store is a digital marketplace where Android users can access a variety of apps for various needs. It is estimated to have 3.3 million applications in different categories, such as education, photography, social, productivity, news, entertainment, and more. Android users can download most of the apps for free, while others are paid.

Google Play Store regularly adjusts its 'Top Free' section of 'Top Charts' and automatically puts the most downloaded Android app in the category. The Google Play Store Top Free Apps List is adjusted based on the download frequency and counts. This week, Kuku TV, JioHotstar, ChatGPT, Meesho and Seekho are the most downloaded Android apps on the Google Play Store's Top free list.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV has been the most downloaded app for two weeks. Last week, it was also at the top, and this week, it has maintained its position in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Kuku TV brings a wide variety of premium HD shows, short videos, movies, and more, all tailored for mobile viewing to the subscribers. It is designed to offer vertical entertainment; the app has become a popular choice among Android users, with over one crore downloads and 1.3 lakh reviews. It currently holds a solid 4.2-star rating on Google Play.

JioHotStar

JioHotstar, widely regarded as India’s leading OTT platform, has secured the second position on this week’s Google Play Store Top Free Apps list. The app offers various types of video content, such as live sports, TV shows, movies from Hollywood and Bollywood, and regional films. With 50 crore downloads, 1.28 crore user reviews, and a 4.2-star rating, JioHotstar continues to be a favourite streaming destination for millions across the country.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is the world’s most popular AI chatbot and is used by crores of users globally. This week, it holds the third position now in the Google Play Store's "Top Free" section. Last week, it was the second most downloaded app. Known for its ability to generate text responses, create images, and tackle complex problems, ChatGPT has garnered over 10 crore downloads, received 1.64 crore user reviews, and maintains a strong 4.5-star rating on the platform.

Meesho

Meesho has maintained its fourth spot on the Google Play Store Top Free Apps list, just like last week. This Indian shopping platform offers various products for kids, women and men. People can shop for clothing, electronics, home decor and beauty items at affordable prices. Shoppers also enjoy free delivery, easy returns, and regular discounts. Meesho has achieved 50 crore downloads, 49.8 lakh reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating. It has been one of the popular shopping destinations for budget-conscious customers.

Seekho

Seekho is a popular edutainment OTT platform that offers short-form learning videos covering various topics such as finance, business, tech, and more. It is available in Hindi and 10+ regional languages. With content from over 250 expert gurus, it delivers a rich and accessible educational experience. The app has surpassed five crore downloads, received 7.41 lakh reviews, and holds a solid 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store.

