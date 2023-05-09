New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tiger Logistics, a BSE-listed leading global logistics company has launched its proprietary product 'FreightJar' - a Digital Freight Booking & Management Platform. Aligned with the country's forward movement through Make In India & PM Gati Shakti, Tiger Logistics has unveiled FreightJar to support India's trade competitiveness in the global market and enable the reduction of logistics costs.

An intuitive platform, FreightJar aims to revolutionize the way exporters and importers manage their shipping requirements and improve their operational efficiency. It solves and addresses existing challenges in the supply chains by providing access to better freight rates and introducing seamlessness to the overall supply chain operations. The digital platform will bring transparency to the overall logistics cost by bringing in all stakeholders involved in the logistics chain under one platform.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Updates: Know Latest Details About Argentine Star's Move from PSG to Al-Hilal.

With FreightJar's mantra "It's easy," an enterprise can save a total of up to 3-5 working days in booking their freight and avoid the hassle of writing around 30-40 emails per shipment. This not only reduces logistics costs and saves time, but also allows them to go sustainable in their global supply chain operations by reducing their carbon footprint.

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman & Managing Director, Tiger Logistics said, "We have developed FreightJar from grounds up to revamp our go-to-market approach and cater to India's growth in export volume. Overall, the goal of FreightJar is to help enterprises dealing with exports and imports reduce their logistics cost, save time, and experience a stellar customer experience to bring operational efficiency to their supply chains."

Also Read | Darshana Bharali Porn Video Case: Initial Probe Has Not Suggested Honey Trap or Blackmail Angle, Says Jorhat ASP After Assam College Girl’s Name Cropped Up in Two Cases.

The platform provides a comprehensive, user-friendly solution to make it easier to search for real-time freight rates, book freight instantly, automate documentation, and track shipments for enhanced accessibility, visibility, and transparency in supply chains.

FreightJar also offers and facilitates Cargo Value Financing solutions for Exporters, allowing them to manage cash flow and apply for collateral-free financing options.

With the rapid growth witnessed by Y-o-Y at Tiger Logistics, the company aims to bridge a gap in the market that can be filled with an extensive digital freight booking & management platform. With this launch, Tiger Logistics plans to increase its revenue and open its doors to untapped market segments such as SME & MSME exporters and importers.

According to a BCG Report, automating manual processes now can reduce certain back-office and operations costs by up to 40%, while digitizing significant parts of the sales process could reduce related direct costs even more. As of 2022, the Indian digital freight forwarding market was valued at around USD 311 million and by the year 2027, the industry is projected to reach USD 925 million (approx.)

Tiger Logistics India Limited is a Bombay Stock Exchange-listed leading international logistics company and solutions provider, covering freight forwarding, transportation and customs clearance. With a strong presence across the country, Tiger Logistics boasts over 22 years of experience in the industry servicing the automotive, engineering, yarns, textiles, pharmaceutical, commodities, and FMCG industries among others. With an asset-light model, Tiger Logistics works with partners across the board to deliver reliable, efficient, and timely movement of cargo around the world. Tiger Logistics was founded in the year 2000 in response to a need for a reliable, high-principled player in the Indian logistics scenario and a goal to be a one-stop shop for international logistics. With cost innovation and personalized service at its core, Tiger works as a logistics partner instead of just a vendor. It carves out tailored solutions for its customers to manage their end-to-end logistics requirements.

FreightJar is a digital product by Tiger Logistics for Freight Management & Booking in international logistics. It aims to revolutionize the way exporters and importers manage their shipping needs and provides a comprehensive, user-friendly solution to make it easy to search for real-time freight rates, book freight instantly, automate documentation, and track shipments for enhanced visibility and transparency in the supply chain. FreightJar also offers and facilitates Cargo Value Financing solution for SME Exporters which allows them to manage cash flow and apply for collateral-free financing options, providing financing upto 90% of export invoice value.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)