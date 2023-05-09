09 May, 18:00 (IST) Lionel Messi Transfer News Lionel Messi has been rumoured to be on his way out of his PSG this summer when his current contract expires. And guess what, his next destination is Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, as claimed by several reports. AFP reports a source said that Messi's transfer to Saudi Arabia is a 'done deal.'

Is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar, Lionel Messi, joining his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Saudi Pro League in Saudi Arabia? According to AFP, the World Cup winner's transfer to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia is a 'done deal'. There have been widespread reports that Messi will leave PSG this summer after his current contract with the French club runs out in the summer. He also ruled out any chance of re-joining his former club, Barcelona. The report further states that the Argentine footballer’s contract with the Saudi Arabian side is valued at a staggering £262 million annually. Lionel Messi Agrees to Join Al-Hilal at the End of Season, Argentine Star's Transfer to Saudi Arabia 'Done Deal': Report.

The development comes after PSG expelled Messi for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without any permission. The World Cup winner, on his arrival from Saudi Arabia, soon released a video, issuing his apology to the club for an unapproved trip. The reports further mentioned that Messi was suspended for 14-15 days after not showing up for training on Monday, just a day after PSG slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1. However, on Monday, Messi was seen training with his club (PSG).

"I want to apologise obviously to my teammates and the club. I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the match, as had happened in the previous weeks. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, having cancelled it previously. This time I couldn't cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do," Messi stated in an Instagram post following his Saudi trip. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Star Set to Join Al-Hilal Along With Former Teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Says Report.

Nevertheless, if the news reports come true then Messi would rekindle his rivalry with his nemesis and Portugal’s leading goal-scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Saudi Pro League, where CR7 plays for the Al-Nassr.