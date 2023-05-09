Jorhat, May 09: In a shocking incident reported from Assam, a 72-year-old man died by suicide, after a college girl uploaded their intimate moments on a porn site. The police have arrested the girl along with her two aides and launched an investigation into the allegations.

The 72-year-old man was allegedly trapped by a young college going girl named Darshana Bharali who lured him into having a physical relationship with her. She then secretly recorded their private video on a porn site, which led to the man ending his life.

The incident took place at Dhekeliya village in Jorhat district of Assam. The accused girl is a student with a top college in the same city. Assam Shocker: Elderly Man Dies by Suicide in Jorhat After College Girl Secretly Records and Shares Their Intimate Video on Porn Site; Three Including Prime Accused Darshana Bharali Arrested.

After the suicide, women in the village came out in protest against Darshana and subsequently she was arrested by local police along with her aides, reported Pratidin Time. Another video of the same girl was also going viral on the social media at the same time.

Addressing this, the police official mentioned that they had seized a laptop and mobile phones and those have been sent for investigations which will reveal more about the case. Reports had emerged that Darshana might have uploaded over 500 intimate videos of her with different men on pornographic websites to blackmail them. Gwalior Shocker: Man Records Porn Video of Wife After Quarrel Over Dowry, Uploads It on Internet and WhatsApp Status; Arrested .

The ASP of Jorhat has refuted such reports which claimed that the three accused were doing this for honey trapping or blackmail. He said “We initiated an investigation into the issue and examined the videos that were shared online. We quickly detained everyone involved in the case."

Cops found information about two people, Kishaloi Sharma, originally from Margherita but was staying in Jorhat, and Abhishek Kashyap, a resident of Jorhat.

The cop further said “During our investigation, we discovered that the accused young woman had relations with both of our suspects, Abhishek and Kishaloi, and they had recorded their intimate acts," he added. The recordings were not created under duress or without consent, and they were later shared on social media and other pornographic websites. So far, our investigations have discovered the following, and we will keep you updated as the inquiry progresses."

The cop further said that their investigation hints towards the act of recording the videos for entertainment and nothing else. There might have been an ulterior motivation of selling the videos to pornographic websites to make money, he added.

Media reports have stated that the girl had previously entrapped several men, had physical relations with them, and uploaded their private videos on porn websites. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

