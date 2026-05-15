Business News | FSSAI Sends Notice to Blinkit Regarding Sale of 'allegedly' Sub-standard Eggs: Sources

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): FSSAI has sent a notice to M/S Blink Commerce Private Limited based on complaints regarding the sale of 'allegedly' sub-standard eggs through the Blinkit e-commerce platform, according to sources on Friday.

As per the sources, FSSAI has taken cognizance of multiple complaints circulating on social media platforms regarding the quality of eggs being sold and delivered through Blinkit.

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Complaints are regarding delivery of eggs that are reported to be smelly, rubbery in texture, and possessing plastic-like characteristics, rendering them unfit for human consumption.

Blinkit has been directed to provide an explanation in the matter, according to the sources.

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The Eternal-owned company has been directed to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR), including a compliance report with respect to responsibilities of E-commerce Food Business Operators, within 7 days from the issuance of the letter.

In case of failure to comply, the sources said, FSSAI would be constrained to initiate appropriate action as per the FSS Act 2006 and Rules/ Regulations made thereunder. Blinkit has not commented on the said notice so far.

Blinkit, a part of Eternal, is a leading Indian quick-commerce (q-commerce) platform that delivers groceries, fresh vegetables, electronics, and everyday essentials directly to customers in 10 to 20 minutes.

Originally founded as Grofers in 2013, it rebranded to Blinkit in 2021 and was acquired by Zomato in 2022.

At the time of filing this report, Eternal is currently trading at Rs 241.98, down by Rs 3.84 or (-1.56%). (ANI)

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