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Jaipur, May 15: A tragic road accident reported on National Highway-48 in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Friday claimed the lives of three people, including two Railway Police personnel and an accused they were escorting. The horrific crash occurred near the Mandal Chowk flyover under the Mandal police station area, leaving the motorcycle completely mangled and triggering chaos on the busy highway.

The deceased policemen have been identified as Head Constable Lekhraj Bagri (55), a resident of Kishangarh, and Constable Ravindra Kumar Jat (48). Both were posted at the Bhilwara outpost of the Chittorgarh Government Railway Police (GRP). The third victim, Chhotu Bhil (40), was an accused in a motorcycle theft case who was being transported by the officers at the time of the accident. Bihar Road Accident: 3 Killed After Speeding Truck Collides With Auto-Rickshaw on NH-531 in Saran.

According to police sources, the two GRP personnel were travelling from Mandal to Bhilwara along with the accused during the early hours of Friday. Due to the alleged unavailability of an official police vehicle, the officers were reportedly forced to transport the accused on a motorcycle. Between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., as the motorcycle reached the Mandal Chowk flyover on the Jaipur-Udaipur highway stretch, a speeding truck approaching from behind rammed into the vehicle with tremendous force. The impact was so severe that both policemen died instantly on the spot.

Their motorcycle was crushed beyond recognition in the collision. Soon after the accident, locals informed the police and emergency services. An 108 ambulance team rushed the injured to the Mandal Sub-District Hospital. Doctors declared Head Constable Lekhraj and Constable Ravindra dead on arrival. Meanwhile, critically injured accused Chhotu Bhil was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara after initial treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Nashik Car Accident: 9 Family Members Dead After Maruti XL6 Plunges Into Water-Filled Well in Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar (Watch Video).

The accident caused major disruption on NH-48, with long traffic queues forming on the highway for nearly half an hour. After receiving information about the incident, Trainee IPS officer Ayush Kumar Kshatriya and the Mandal police team reached the spot. Using cranes, officials removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement. Police said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Mandal Hospital, and the families of the deceased have been informed. The sudden death of two GRP personnel while performing duty has sent shockwaves through the police departments in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, with colleagues mourning the loss of the officers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).