Vachanananda Swami Booked Under POCSO: Former Harihar Mutt Head Faces S*xual Harassment Charges Involving Minor

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A prominent religious figure from Karnataka is at the centre of a disturbing criminal case. Vachanananda Swami, the former head of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamsali Gurupeetha in Harihar, has been booked under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations of s*xual harassment of a minor boy.

What Are the Allegations Against Vachanananda Swami?

According to a complaint filed by the survivor's mother, a 16-year-old boy who resided at the mutt-run free hostel in Hanagavadi, Harihar taluk, between 2021 and 2024 was allegedly subjected to repeated s*xual abuse. The complaint states that the former seer compelled the minor to massage his body, including private parts, and that he touched the children's private parts during this period. The boy was also allegedly threatened with dire consequences if he disclosed the abuse to anyone. Lingayat Mutt Seer S*x Scandal: Bail Plea of Rape Accused Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru Adjourned to October 26.

FIR and Police Action

A zero FIR was initially registered at Lakshmeshwar Police Station in Gadag district before being transferred to Harihar Rural Police Station. Authorities have recorded statements of the minor and his parents, and a detailed investigation is currently under way. Murugha Mutt Seer S*x Scandal: Activists Seek CBI Probe and Monitoring by CJI in Sexual Assault Case.

Who Is Vachanananda Swami?

Vachanananda Swami served as the head of the influential Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamsali Gurupeetha - a significant religious institution in Harihar, Karnataka. His tenure was already under scrutiny last month when he became the second seer to be expelled by the Guru Peetha trust, following a dispute over his refusal to vacate a yoga centre in Bengaluru and allegations by devotees of financial misappropriation by trustees.

Why This Case Matters

The case highlights the urgent need for stricter child safety protocols within institutional religious settings, particularly those operating residential hostels for minors. The alleged abuse spanned three academic years - classes VI through VIII - raising serious questions about oversight and accountability within mutt-managed facilities.

Authorities continue to investigate, and the case is expected to draw wider public and political attention given the stature of the accused and the religious community involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The South First), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).