Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25: Scaling Impact from the Ground Up: Marwari Catalysts' startups secure strategic funding across emerging sectors from SIG Tattva (Home to Hindware), GVFL, Antler, 35North, Vitalis Capital, IPV & Malpani Venture.

MCats Accelerator and Venture Studio continue to drive investor confidence in founders across healthcare, sustainability, AI, and consumer brands -- a positive signal for India's evolving startup landscape.

Funding Across High-Impact Sectors

The raise spans a diverse set of emerging industries, each addressing pressing challenges and opportunities in India's heartland:

* Affordable Fertility Care (Elara IVF) - designed for aspirational Tier II markets.

* Fintech-Enabled B2B E-Commerce Platform for Building Materials (Mad Over Building).

* Insurtech (Inka) - redefining insurance access for India's underserved communities through digital innovation and simplicity.

* Healthtech (Sarathi Healthcare) - elderly care platform enhancing dignified, last-mile access to healthcare and assisted living.

* Consumer Brands (TURMS) - intelligent wear engineered with advanced fabric technology, designed for comfort, performance, and the Indian lifestyle.

* Mobility & Logistics (DOCO) - overcoming non-metro transport and supply-chain gaps.

More details will be announced soon. Investors include angel investors, family offices, impact funds, and corporate innovation teams -- signalling broad cross-sector confidence in the MCats approach. This is also a strong validation that family offices and HNIs are increasingly interested in the venture studio model.

Founder's Perspective

"This is not just capital--it's validation," said Sushil Sharma, Founder of Marwari Catalysts Group. "These startups are solving real problems, building for real India, and showing that innovation isn't confined to geography."

A Larger Shift in the Ecosystem

This consolidated raise reflects a wider shift in investor mindset--from chasing valuations in metros to backing sustainable, scalable ventures emerging from India's smaller cities. For MCats, it reaffirms its mission to bridge the gap between opportunity and origin, ensuring talented founders are discovered, funded, and scaled.

Marwari Catalysts Group (MCats) is one of India's fastest-growing startup ecosystem player (Accelerator and Venture Studio), with mentors with skin in the game supporting 100+ early-stage ventures across 20+ cities backed by SEBI-approved CAT-I AIF. MCats provide capital, mentorship, and global market access to founders. Its portfolio has already created 5,000+ jobs while driving inclusion through 35% women-led startups and successfully done 11+ exits. We are headquartered in Jodhpur with regional offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)