New Delhi, November 25: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2025 Tata Sierra in India, with prices starting at INR 11.49 lakh (ex‑showroom) for the base variant. The SUV expands Tata’s Sports Utility Vehicle portfolio, joining the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari, and brings a fresh design along with modern features. Bookings for the 2025 Tata Sierra open on 16 December 2025, with deliveries scheduled from 15 January 2026.

The redesigned Sierra 2025 retains its iconic three-quarter glass design, now featuring a panoramic roof, flush glass panels, and a contrasting black roof band. The SUV comes with full LED lighting, including a full-width Light Saber LED DRL at the front and a slim LED light bar at the rear. Mahindra XEV 9S Teased Ahead of World Premiere at ‘Scream Electric’ Event at Bengaluru on November 27.

The cabin combines soft-touch surfaces with minimal metallic accents and ambient lighting. It features the Theatre Pro three-screen setup with the Horizon View layout, paired with a Sonic Shaft soundbar and 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos. The Panora Max sunroof and expansive glass areas recreate the airy feel of the original Sierra.

Under the hood, the Sierra 2025 offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre Hyperion direct-injection turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. These are paired with manual and automatic transmissions, multiple drive and terrain modes, and a boot capacity of around 500 litres. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Likely To Debut As ‘XUV 7XO’, Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Additional comforts include an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front seats with adjustable thigh support and ventilation, and a flat rear floor to enhance centre-seat passenger comfort. The SUV is available in six exterior colours: Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Andaman Adventure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

