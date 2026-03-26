NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26: Galgotias University is glad to share that IEEE Computer Society Galgotias University Student Chapter has won the national recognition at the All India Computer Society Student & Young Professionals Congress 2025 (AICSSYC 2025), for the 'Best Computer Society Chapter' in India Award under the leadership of Gaurang Pant (a Galgotias University student).

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The event was organised by the IEEE Computer Society in Kolkata. Students and professionals across the country came together to share their technical projects, leadership efforts, and community activities.

The IEEE Computer Society at Galgotias University received first place in the national "Battle of Chapters", based on their innovative technical activities, community involvement and excellent leadership over the past year. The outstanding performance by the IEEE Computer Society chapter of Galgotias University won a cash prize of USD 500, acknowledging contributions and performance.

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Additionally, Gaurang Pant, 3rd year, B. Tech Student from Computer Science and Engineering at Galgotias University, has won the international recognition Richard E. Merwin Student Scholarship by IEEE Computer Society, the world's largest professional society dedicated to computing and information technology.

The Richard E. Merwin Scholarship is an honour established in memory of Richard E. Merwin (1924-2000), the 1993 IEEE Computer Society President, to encourage academic excellence, leadership and active participation within the IEEE computing community. Students from all over the world are selected to receive this scholarship based on their academic performance and contributions to the IEEE Computer Society, as well as serving as representatives of the IEEE Computer Society Student Chapter to promote teamwork, development, and innovation among fellow students in the area of computing.

Gaurang Pant is the first student from Galgotias University to be awarded the Richard E. Merwin Student Scholarship, which represents a significant milestone for Galgotias University in the worldwide IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) community.

This award also represents Galgotias University's high level of innovation, leadership, and academic excellence that supports students in engaging with worldwide professional communities and receiving national recognition for their contributions.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.

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