New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): German Parliamentary State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Johann Saathoff is set to travel to India with a business delegation for a series of talks and to open the country's largest international wind energy trade fair scheduled from October 29 to November 1 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release by the German Embassy in India, the visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Indian and German companies in the renewable energy sector and enhance investment opportunities.

India has set ambitious targets in the field of renewable energy, making it an important market for German businesses seeking to expand their global partnerships.

"The Parliamentary State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Mr. Saathoff, is traveling to India with a business delegation" the statement read.

Saathoff, along with the business delegation, will begin his engagements in Chennai on October 29, where he will hold talks with Indian companies and associations from the wind energy sector.

The following day, on October 30, he will inaugurate this year's Indian wind energy fair in Chennai, alongside representatives from the Indian government and business community.

Continuing the visit, Saathoff and the business delegation will travel to New Delhi on October 31 to hold further discussions with Indian companies, government officials, and associations from the solar and bioenergy sectors.

Talks will also cover key areas such as energy storage, skilled workers, and labour migration.

The official release highlighted that Germany remains a reliable partner for India, especially in helping achieve its renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030.

It highlighted that cooperation between German engineering and Indian manufacturing is crucial for building diversified and resilient global supply chains in renewable energy production.

This partnership also provides an opportunity to reduce international unilateral dependencies while enhancing the competitiveness of both German and Indian companies.

To promote collaboration, the BMZ and India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had jointly established the "India-Germany Platform for Investments in Renewable Energy Worldwide" at the RE Invest conference in Gujarat in 2024.

Under this initiative, four working groups have been formed to focus on the most strategically important areas--solar energy, wind energy, battery storage, skilled workers, and research and development.

As per the government data, Germany is the 9th largest foreign direct investor in India with a cumulative FDI of USD 15.11 billion from April 2000 to March 2025.

German investments in India in FY 2024-25 were USD 469 million (USD 505 million in FY 2023-24, USD 547 million in FY 2022-23). As per the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 2000 German companies active in India.

German investments in India have been mainly in transportation, electrical equipment, metallurgical industries, services sector, chemicals, construction activity, trading and automobiles. (ANI)

