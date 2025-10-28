After a close, tough two-Test series between the Pakistan national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team, action shifts to the shortest format in the PAK vs SA T20I series, which commences from October 28. The PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and will start at 10 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST). While Ten Sports and A Sports will provide PAK vs SA T20Is 2025 live telecast on TV, Tapmad and Tamasha live streaming viewing options in Pakistan, will the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA T20I?.

Pakistan will be captained by Salman Ali Agha, and will see the return of former skipper Babar Azam, who is making a comeback after December 2024. It will be interesting to see how coach Mike Hesson adjusts his XI after a debacle in the Asia Cup 2025.

South Africa, too, will see a change in leadership, with Donovan Ferrerira taking over the reins from David Miller, who pulled out of the series at the last moment due to an injury. Pacer Gerald Coetzee, too, has been ruled out following an injury.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025

Match PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Date October 28 Time 8:00 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Live Telecast, Streaming Details in Pakistan Ten Sports and A Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing options on PTV Sports. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 broadcast rights were allotted to A Sports and Ten Sports by PCB, hence fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I on PTV Sports TV channel.

