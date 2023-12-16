Get your new iPhone at Rs 15,000 exclusively at Maple with an exclusive Upgrade plan

New Delhi [India], December 16: Upgrade to the next iPhone series seamlessly with Maple's Easy Upgrade Plan, starting at just Rs 7,990. Embrace the future while always being upgraded at a minimal cost valuable with a honest 84.7 per cent buyback value for your old device, making your upgrade even more easy and affordable.

If you own an iPhone worth approx. Rs 80,000, and with our Easy Upgrade Plan, you secure an honest 84.7 per cent buyback value of approx. Rs 68,000. Your upgrade to the next series becomes a breeze by just paying a mere difference of approx. Rs 12,000. Additionally, customers can enjoy extra benefits like Cashback, Free accessories, and lot more.

This exclusive plan is currently applicable on iPhone 14 & 15 series onwards. Whether you opt for No EMI, or full payment, you're always in the game!

Upgrade smartly, upgrade affordably and Experience The Difference with Easy Upgrade powered by EasyOzy's innovation.

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 17 years of experience, it has more than half a million happy customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service. Hence, keeping up to their brand value; Experience the Difference.

