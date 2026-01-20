Davos (Switzerland), January 20 (ANI): The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) delegation made a significant impact on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. In a series of high-level strategic interactions, the delegation engaged with senior leadership from a diverse array of global giants, including Euroclear, Egon Zehnder, Lulu Financial Holdings, Marsh McLennan, and HCL-Software. These meetings mark a pivotal step in GIFT City's mission to solidify its position as a premier global financial and technology hub.

According to a post highlighting the first day's achievements, the delegation also held discussions with the World Economic Forum, APCO Worldwide, Qualcomm Inc., Invesco, Laurel Strategies, and AB InBev. The focus of these dialogues remained centred on the vast opportunities for investment within GIFT City and the potential for long-term partnerships through knowledge exchange. By engaging with these industry leaders, the delegation aims to facilitate global capital flows and showcase the city's cutting-edge regulatory framework and world-class infrastructure.

Also Read | 6 Need Off 1! Chris Woakes Smashes Last Ball Six Off Faheem Ashraf As Sylhet Titans Beat Rangpur Riders in BPL 2025-26 Eliminator.

The impact of these interactions is expected to go beyond mere dialogue, as they are set to "enhance the global outreach of GIFT City and will lead to new investments and collaborations." Leaders representing the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City leadership emphasised that the city serves as a critical "gateway for capital and capabilities into India."

In an interview given to ANI, GIFT city's group CEO Sanjay Kaul emphasised the integral role the international financial services centre plays in India's ascent as a top global economy.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today, January 20, 2026: 22K and 24K Prices Surge to Fresh All-Time High.

Highlighting the strategic importance of representing India on a global stage, Kaul noted that Davos serves as a premier platform to engage with C-suite executives and business leaders from the world's most influential companies.

"We see it as a very important forum where two things. One is we bring to the world the financial services centre of India, number one. Number two, as well as what is it that is on offer here in India, and how can you come and set up business," he said.

He further elaborated that this presence is vital for the national perspective, ensuring that India is recognised globally as a legitimate economic power with a sophisticated financial services hub. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)