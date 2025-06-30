Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2025 at the UK House of Commons celebrates India-UK leadership, innovation, and trade under the theme "A New Chapter in Global Trade"

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 30: The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, London International Summit and Awards, Hosted at the historic House of Commons, honoured visionary leaders and iconic brands shaping the future of global trade, innovation, and collaboration between India and the UK.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: Top Strategy Officer Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah Departs As Company Prepares Major Workforce Cuts Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Says Report.

The historic halls of the House of Commons, UK Parliament, reverberated with visionary ideas, applause, and the spirit of global excellence at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, London International Summit and Awards hosted by The Brand Story and Observer Dawn. The event witnessed a powerful convergence of influential leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from India and the United Kingdom under the theme, "India & UK - A New Chapter in Global Trade: Leadership, Innovation, and Market Strategies."

The conclave provided a prestigious platform for brands and leaders to showcase excellence, foster collaboration, and spark dialogues that shape the future of global trade and industry. With participation from renowned industry leaders and policymakers, the event highlighted emerging trends, innovation-led business strategies, and leadership frameworks influencing global commerce.

Also Read | Sonbhadra Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot of Boiling Chhole in Uttar Pradesh, Sister Had Died After Falling in Dal Pot 2 Years Ago.

Distinguished Guests of Honour included Mr Paul Scully, Former Member of Parliament, United Kingdom, served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Sutton and Cheam from 2015 to 2024, Shri KC Tyagi, Former Member of Parliament of India in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and Mr Virendra Kumar Sharma, Former Member of Parliament, United Kingdom Parliament. The conclave commenced with a Conclave Theme Address by Mr Siddesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, where he highlighted the transformative potential of India-UK trade ties, congratulated the award-winning leaders, and invited continued collaboration through future global conclaves and summits. This was followed by a special guest felicitation ceremony, a prestigious award ceremony honouring distinguished brands and individuals for their impact, innovation, and excellence across various sectors, keynote addresses by guests of honour, and a power-packed panel discussion.

Award winners at the Global Brand and Leadership Awards 2025, London International Summit and Awards include

* AASOKA - India's Iconic Brand for being the best ed-tech startup of the year, redefining digital learning

* Piramal Realty - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation in luxury real estate for emerging as a rising name in premium spaces.

* DESI TRILL - Rising Star for establishing itself as a leading record label driving the sound of new India.

* CIFDAQ - India's Rising Star for empowering the future of crypto & DeFi by unlocking trading perks, DeFi rewards, NFT access, and more across the CIFDAQ ecosystem.

* Gravity Bath Private Limited - India's Rising Star for being a leader in bathroom fittings and sanitaryware.

* Finkeda - India's Rising Star for being an all-in-one destination for digital banking and financial services.

* Aspect Global - India's Most Admirable Brand for being a diversified group of companies across seven sectors.

* Denver - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for earning massive customer loyalty in the personal care and grooming sector.

* Perpetuuiti Technosoft - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for its pioneering AI-enabled resilience solutions.

* RRP Electronics Ltd. - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation in the category of Semiconductor venture for driving innovation in the field of semiconductors.

* Apollo Spectra - India's Leading Brand in the category of leading network of multi-speciality short-stay surgical hospitals for redefining accessible and advanced healthcare.

* Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. - India's leading Brand for its cutting-edge innovations and trusted excellence in digital printing and imaging solutions.

* Mr Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions - Young Leader Award - Visionary in Defence Leadership, for his visionary role in defence leadership.

* Mr Rohil Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Perpetuuiti Technosoft - Leader of the Year for AI-enabled Resilience for his visionary leadership in pioneering future-ready AI-enabled resilient solutions.

* Mr Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. - Leader of the Year 2025 for his transformative leadership and visionary excellence in driving innovation and growth in digital imaging solutions.

* Mr Amiit Deep Kumarr, Founder and CEO of AssessCruve.ai, a product of CurveAi - Most Inspirational Leader for his transformative vision in advancing AI-led systems.

* Mrs Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, Founder and CEO, Nirmooha Fashion House - HerPower for trailblazing leadership in contemporary fashion.

* Mrs Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group - HerPower for being a visionary leader in education, empowering generations through innovation and impact..

The conclave fostered networking opportunities, meaningful brand showcases, and impactful conversations between India and the UK's business and leadership communities. It also reiterated the growing influence of Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage, particularly in the post-Brexit business era.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Director and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, congratulated all the winners and thanked the distinguished guests for their valuable presence and insights. He invited brands to participate in future summits to continue shaping a shared narrative of growth, purpose, and progress.

"The historic halls of the House of Commons echoed not just with applause but with the promise of a brighter, collaborative future. The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, London International Summit and Awards, stands as a beacon of how India and the UK can together script powerful stories of innovation, trust, and global excellence," said Dr. Abhay Kaushik.

For more information, log on to https://thebrandstory.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)