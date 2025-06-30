Lucknow, June 30: In a heart-wrenching incident, an 18-month-old girl died after falling into a pot of boiling Chhola at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. The incident occurred while her mother, preparing ingredients for panipuri, had momentarily stepped into another room. What made the tragedy even more heartbreaking was that the child’s elder sister had also died two years ago after falling into a pot of boiling dal.

According to the Times of India report, the child, Priya, daughter of local chaat vendor Shailendra, was playing near the stove when she accidentally fell into the large vessel. Hearing her screams, the mother rushed in and pulled her out, rushing her first to a nearby hospital. She was later referred to the district hospital. Despite medical efforts, the toddler succumbed to her severe burn injuries. Meerut: Toddler Dies After Being Run Over by Speeding Car in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Held.

Infant Dies After Falling Into ‘Chhole’ Pot in UP

According to the police, it was clear that it was a case of accidental death. According to Duddhi circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai, after the 18-month-old died, her family cremated her without informing anyone. In a bizarre coincidence, the toddler's elder sister also met a similar fate two years ago and had died after she fell into a pot of hot boiling dal. UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Operated Upon by Fake Doctors, 2 Brothers Held.

In October last year, a four-year-old girl died of severe burn wounds after she fell into a pot in which vegetables were being cooked in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The incident occurred on October 14 when Trisha Balu Panbude, a resident of Shravan Nagar, was playing with other children, and she accidentally fell into a vessel in which vegetables were being cooked for a function in the neighbourhood. Bystanders immediately pulled her out, but she had already sustained severe burns and was rushed to a hospital.

