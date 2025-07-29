PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 29: To empower the next generation of innovators, Adobe - the global leader in digital media and marketing solutions - has established India's first Adobe Express Lounge Lab at Chandigarh University campus. The Adobe Express Lounge, a state-of-the-art digital creativity lab, will revolutionize student learning, innovation and enhance the employability prospects of students through future-ready creative space and cutting-edge tools.

Also Read | Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Shares Enchanting Memory of Hosting Shah Rukh Khan Under a Moonlit Sky (Watch Video).

During the launch of Adobe Express Lounge, Harpreet Kaur, Director, Talent Acquisition, Adobe India; Ajit Kumar, Program Manager, Adobe; Abhishek Rao, Senior Talent Partner, Adobe; Neetika Lakhtakia, Manager, Talent Operations and Data Reporting & Insights, Adobe India; and Prof Manpreet Singh Manna, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, among other senior management officials from the varsity, were present at Chandigarh University campus on Thursday.

Harpreet Kaur, Director, Talent Acquisition, Adobe India said, "Today's students don't just want to learn, they want to express, collaborate and build something real. As creativity becomes a core skill for Gen Z, tools like Adobe Express are redefining how students prepare for the future. From resumes to reels, clubs to classrooms, we see a shift from passive platforms to active communities. This is where Adobe belongs, bridging career readiness, creative confidence and campus culture."

Also Read | Kalaburagi Shocker: Minor Girl Caring for Ailing Father Raped by Hospital Staff in Karnataka; Accused Arrested.

Kaur added, "Employment has gone beyond the realms of monthly salary, earning has a different meaning now and initiatives like Adobe Express Lounge lab will empower students to gain financial independence and also become solopreneurs. The Express Lounge will not only redefine the paradigms of digital education but also nurture a future-ready talent pool in emerging areas through a unique blend of creativity and experiential learning. The Adobe Express Lounge is envisioned as a dynamic, collaborative environment where bold ideas come to life. It offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and industry-leading creative tools designed to foster innovation and digital literacy. By integrating Adobe's latest technology into the academic ecosystem, the lounge supports students in becoming future-ready professionals."

Ajit Kumar, Program Manager, Adobe, said, "We are a nation of storytellers, and this era presents an opportunity for each of us to share professional-level narratives with the world. We are dedicated to empowering students to engage in the forward-looking field of creativity and storytelling, facilitated by Adobe Express. To fuel career readiness, the Adobe Express Lounge will play a pivotal role in helping students build personal branding assets, professional portfolios and social media-ready content vital for internships, job placements, entrepreneurship and higher education."

"The Adobe Express Lounge in collaboration with Chandigarh University will also benefit students by providing Adobe-certified courses in digital design and content creation, Adobe student ambassador program for campus-based leadership, upskilling opportunities in the fields of creativity and influence marketing, internship and hackathon opportunities with Adobe India, mentorship from Adobe professionals, access to Adobe-led workshops, webinars and exclusive career events. The Adobe Express Lounge Lab is positioned to be a Center of Excellence for Creative AI," added Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "The Adobe Express Lounge at Chandigarh University will serve as an innovation and creativity hub for students across disciplines. Our collaboration with Adobe and the creation of India's first Adobe Express Lounge lab reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver future-oriented, industry-aligned education. This lab will bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, nurturing a generation of digitally fluent and creative professionals. This pioneering initiative assumes even greater significance especially at a time when we are witnessing a digital revolution; it indeed is a giant leap forward for Chandigarh University's mission to provide students with cutting-edge technological exposure to enable them to transform their ideas into compelling digital content to transform them into future tech leaders."

Sharing details regarding the access to cutting-edge tools and advanced infrastructure at the Express Lounge, Adobe, Harpreet Kaur, Director, Talent Acquisition, Adobe India, said, "The students will get licensed access to Adobe Express, Photoshop, Illustrator, Creative Cloud apps, AI-driven design tools, talent analytics platforms, collaboration software, cloud storage and multimedia workstations. Moreover, they will also get access to Adobe Firefly (generative AI tools) for next-gen content creation. The investment reflects Adobe's ongoing focus on transforming educational ecosystems with enterprise-grade solutions."

Kaur added, "The Adobe Express Lounge will cater to a wide range of students from Engineering (Computer Science, AI/ML, IT), Media & Communication Studies, Design and Fine Arts and Business & Marketing among other domains. The training modules will cover Digital storytelling, Personal branding through design, UI/UX principles, Creative resume and portfolio building, AI in creativity and talent analytics. The Express Lounge integrates AI-powered creative tools to empower students to design, create and present impactful digital content. This lab will support Adobe's mission of blending creativity and technology to fuel student storytelling, digital literacy and design thinking."

"It will empower students regardless of their prior design experience to create graphics, videos, web pages and a wide range of visual projects through the intuitive Adobe Express platform. The Express Lounge will provide a user-friendly interface, multimedia project support, and a collaborative and cloud-based platform that ensures data security and compliance. In addition, the lounge will serve as a powerful tool for student clubs, societies and event committees, enabling them to design their own branding and promotional materials for cultural, tech and sports festivals, developing both technical and soft skills in the process," added Kaur.

As part of this pioneering initiative, industry experts from Adobe visited Chandigarh University and conducted exclusive Express Lounge sessions for undergraduate and postgraduate students across different academic domains. These sessions provided students with hands-on experience, deep insights into real-world applications and a deep understanding of how creative tools can be harnessed across academic and professional settings.

As part of CU's strategic partnership with Adobe, joint initiatives like Adobe hackathons, faculty development programs and campus innovation projects will be held annually. Adobe will extend support in designing digital curricula for creative and business courses. Moreover, Adobe leaders will visit campus periodically to mentor and engage with students directly. The Express Lounge is one of the first labs to integrate Adobe Firefly and Express AI tools into a formal university setting.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739964/Adobe_India_Officials_CET.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)