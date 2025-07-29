Kalaburagi, July 29: In a shocking incident, a minor girl, who was taking care of her father at a hospital in Karnataka's district, has been allegedly raped by a staff member at the health facility. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kalaburagi VV police station.

According to the police, the victim had come to the hospital to care for her father, who had recently undergone surgery. As her mother is physically challenged, the girl was serving as her father's caretaker at the hospital. Karnataka Shocker: Woman, Boyfriend Brutally Kill Her Former Live-In Partner After Repeated Harassment Post Breakup in Kalaburagi; 3 Arrested.

The accused, who worked as a cleaning staff member at the hospital, allegedly committed the crime. Taking advantage of the situation and the family's financial vulnerability, he reportedly led the minor girl to a restroom and sexually assaulted her.

Following the complaint, the police immediately acted and arrested the accused. The victim had been caring for her father at the hospital for a week. The accused, who hailed from the same village, used to bring clothes and other essentials to the hospital. Karnataka Shocker: 3 People Allegedly Hacked to Death by Group of Miscreants at Dhaba on Outskirts of Kalaburagi City.

The police stated that the accused committed the crime when the victim's father sent her to collect clothes from him, exploiting the opportunity. The police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

More details regarding the case are yet to emerge. Recently, a 35-year-old man kidnapped a minor, attempted sexual assault and killed her in Hubbali. The accused was identified as 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar from Patna in Bihar.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot. Upon noticing the approaching people, the accused allegedly strangled the girl to death and managed to escape. Kumar was killed in a police firing when he tried to escape.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

