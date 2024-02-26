VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: The Global Prime Time Awards 2023-24, a distinguished platform recognizing outstanding achievements on a global scale, held its grand virtual ceremony on 24th February 2024.

The event, anchored by Ayushi Raj, was a celebration of excellence, innovation, and dedication across various fields.

GPO ke Thande Dahi Bade was the gifting partner for the event, Digital Jugglers served as the media partner while Pentagon Events by Amit Arora was event partner.

The awardees include: - Himanshu Dutta, Shaikh Firdous ACI, Amit Arora, Prakhul Gupta, Jaiswal Packers and Movers Pvt. Ltd, Dr. (HC) Vijaysingh Jagannathsingh Pardeshi, Brand Brigade Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Vastulinear Consultant Pvt Ltd, Ishu Gupta, Richank Tiwary, Capt. Om Prakash, Raj Khanna, Suhas Shashikant Joshi, Trade World Group and Rishabh Verma.

The distinguished awardees spanned various categories:

Himanshu Dutta, awarded as the Best Perfume Reviewer of the Year, shared his passion for engaging with fragrance enthusiasts globally, leveraging platforms like YouTube and a thriving e-commerce website.

Shaikh Firdous ACI, named the Best BIM Trainer of India for the year 2023, demonstrated exceptional skills and knowledge in the field, having accumulated over 16 years of experience in Gulf countries.

Jaiswal Packers and Movers Pvt. Ltd, under the leadership of Anand Jaiswal, secured the title of Best Packers and Movers of India, attesting to their success in house shifting, office relocation, and transportation services.

Brand Brigade Ventures Pvt. Ltd. earned the esteemed title of the Best Chikankari Brand of the Year, celebrating excellence in the field of traditional craftsmanship.

Vastulinear Consultant Pvt Ltd, recognized as the Best Architect in Lucknow, showcased a commitment to sustainable construction ethics and innovative techniques.

Ishu Gupta, for serving the Best Authentic Lucknowi Dahi Bada since decades, carried forward the legacy created by his father, providing authenticity and quality in every bite.

Capt. Om Prakash, a senior master mariner, received the title of Best Life Coach of the Year, a testament to his transformative work as a motivational speaker.

Trade World Group secured the title of the Best Trading Service Provider 2023, offering investment opportunities with guaranteed returns.

Rishabh Verma, honored as the Master of Motivation Excellence, emerged as a beacon of inspiration in healthcare and wellness, leveraging expertise as a motivational speaker and business coach.

The Global Primetime Awards, through these awardees, illuminated the brilliance, dedication, and standards of excellence that define its mission in recognizing and celebrating greatness across various domains.

