New Delhi, February 26: BYD Auto is set to introduce its new electric car in India on March 5, 2024. The new BYD Seal model has been one of the most awaited models in India. BYD Auto is expected to take on EV companies in India. Ahead of the launch on March 5, 2024, the BYD Seal specifications have been reportedly leaked online.

The upcoming electric vehicle from BYD Auto was first unveiled during the Auto Expo 2023, and since then, it has been expected to arrive in India with similar specifications. According to the report by AutoX, the BYD Seal specifications were leaked ahead of launch, showing the details about battery, transmission, powertrain, and range. Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant Launched; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

BYD Seal Leaked Specifications

The report said the BYD Seal leaked specifications suggested it would have an 82.5kW battery pack and rear-wheel driver setup. AutoX further reported that the upcoming BYD Seal EV will offer a maximum of 227bhp power and 360Nm peak torque for the Indian market. Besides, it said the BYD Seal range is expected to be 570km on a single charge. As per the report, the new BYD electric car will provide quick acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

In addition to these details, the report said that the upcoming BYD Seal will have another AWD dual-motor version that will offer 523bhp maximum power and 520km range. Besides these features, the report said that the car will be launched with an "Ocean Aesthetics" design philosophy inspired by 2021's Ocean X concept. Further, the vehicle will have a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the drivers and a rotational 15.6-inch infotainment display. Moreover, the car will reportedly have a full-width LED light bar, LED DRLs, and flush-fitting door handle. Hyundai Creta N Line To Launch on March 11 in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

BYD Seal Price in India (Expected)

The report said BYD Seal price in India is expected to be around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will go against the other popular electric vehicles in the segment. The report highlighted that the direct competitors of BYD Seal will be the Kia EV6, Hyundai's Ioniq 5, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).