New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/PNN): Global Sports is a Firm started by 5 individuals who belong to different streams of businesses, namely Hemal Jain, Suresh Bhansali, Mihir Khandelwal, Niraj Jain and Divyesh Jain.

Global Sports hosted the Global Sports Pickleball Championship (GSPC) at the Celebration Club in Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai, from 05 May to 07 May 2023. Bollywood Director, Shashank Khaitan, associated with Global Sports to make this mega event a success. Megha Shrey (founder by Seema Singh) was the title Sponsor of this event.

Also Read | One in Four Germans Don’t Understand Deutsche Bahn Strike.

Celebrities spotted Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Viraj Ghelani, Ankit Tiwari, Raj Mehta, Prakjata Koli, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabir Ahluwalia and Bunty Walia.

A whopping 350 unique players from across the country participated in this mega Pickleball event. The GSPC hosted 25 categories which included a unique category called Split Age wherein one partner has to be above 35 years, and another has to be under 35 in age. To add spice to it, they made it Split Age Mix Gender. The highest participation across all 25 categories was seen in 35+/- Split Age Doubles 48 teams.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of DC vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The GSPC guaranteed a mega prize pool of Rs 1 million. The GSPC also, for the very first time in Indian pickleball history, added a special prize called Triple Crown for a player who won gold medals in 3 Open categories, namely Doubles, Singles and Mixed Doubles.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)