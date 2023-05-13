Delhi Capitals are the bottom-ranked team in this season’s Indian Premier League so far and a mini revival mid-season has offered them an escape route. They will feel they had a chance against Chennai, but some poor batting cost them that match. Unlike some of the top teams, their margin for error is very limited now, making their game against Punjab this evening at home a must-win one. While Delhi will battle it out to stay alive, things are not looking for perennial underachievers Punjab Kings as well as they head into the game on the back of two defeats. The side has lost their way a bit late, but they have been inconsistent from the onset. Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings will be streamed on the Jio Cinema and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Mitchell Marsh has not been at his best with the bat, and his form has contributed a lot to the team’s poor performances. The team management has shown tremendous faith in the Australian all-rounder and it is time he repays some of that. Phil Salt and David Warner at the top need to put the opposition under pressure and provide a platform for the middle order to capitalize.

Shikhar Dhawan has been the most consistent performer with the bat for Punjab, but the team needs the other players, particularly the middle order to rise to the challenge. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone are big-money signings and need to justify the high price tag. Rahul Chahar was brilliant in his four-over spell against Kolkata, although he could not prevent a loss for the side. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

When Is DC vs PBKS Match 59 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will host Punjab Kings in a northern derby in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC vs PBKS Match 59 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC vs PBKS Match 59 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the DC vs PBKS match. It should be a high-scoring contest, with Delhi winning the game.

