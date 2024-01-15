PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 15: UniRISE Research Foundation (URF) proudly announced the launch of Purple Riyaz, an inclusive music app, at a ceremony attended by the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant. Developed in collaboration with the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons With Disabilities (SCPWD), this revolutionary app is designed to cater to all individuals, with a special emphasis on accessibility for people with disabilities.

The term "inclusive" in PURPLE RIYAZ signifies its universal appeal, welcoming users of all abilities. Specifically crafted for disabled individuals, the app adopts the name Purple Riyaz, with "Purple" representing the international color for Disabled People.

Renowned composer Mannan Shaah, the founder of UniRISE Research Foundation, spearheads this initiative. His commitment to creating opportunities for everyone in the realm of music education is reflected in the development of Purple Riyaz. Shaah's vision aligns with the foundation's mission to empower and uplift disabled individuals through the transformative power of music

With a motto of " WE MATTER", Purple Riyaz wants to raise a voice for disabled children emphasizing on the outcomes driven by music and technology and contributing to the journey of these children of becoming responsible citizens of this country.

At the launch event, Hon. Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasized the importance of inclusive technology in fostering equal opportunities for people of all abilities. Purple Riyaz, with its user-friendly interface and tailored features, stands as a testament to this commitment.

UniRISE Research Foundation expresses gratitude to all attendees and extends an invitation to music enthusiasts, educators, and disabled individuals alike to explore the possibilities that Purple Riyaz offers.

