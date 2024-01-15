Delhi, January 15: Recently, a video of a passenger punching a pilot of an Indigo flight while he was announcing a delay in departure at Delhi's IGI airport has gone viral on social media platforms. Now, a fresh development has come to light in the case as a co-passenger narrated her side of the story. Russian-Indian Actress & model Evgenia Belskaia posted her version of the incident on X, (formerly Twitter) and claimed that the Indigo flight was delayed for 10 hours, leading to an angry outburst on the part of the passenger.

While acknowledging the inappropriate behaviour of the passenger, Belskaia said, "The Delhi-Goa Indigo flight was supposed to take off at 7:30 am on Sunday, January 15. Passengers had reached the airport as early as 6 am. Meanwhile, the announcement was made that the flight was delayed. In this way, they delayed the flight for 10 hours". IndiGo Airlines Passenger Punches Pilot Announcing Flight Delay, Video Goes Viral.

Although they were allowed to enter the plane later, they were made to wait for another two-three hours inside the flight, claimed Belskaia. "Slowly, impatience grew among the passengers, leading to inquiries and questions. In the meantime, the pilot came to us and told that the flight got delayed because of the passengers. The pilot put the entire blame on the passengers for the delay in flight", informed the Russian model. IndiGo Pilot Assault Incident: Another Video Surfaces, Shows Passenger Apologising.

Fresh Development Surfaces in IndiGo Pilot Assault Incident:

She further adds that in such situation, it is the responsibility of the flight attendants to calm the passengers and support them instead of making them feel worse, however in this case the Indigo employees failed to do so resulting in the chaos. She also acknowledged inappropriate misbehaviour on the part of the passenger and said, "What the passenger did was also wrong".

Meanwhile, the accused man who assaulted the pilot was arrested, and an investigation regarding the incident has been launched. The IndiGo pilot was assaulted inside the aircraft by a passenger who refused to take the latter's 'sorry', was offloaded and handed over to security, another viral video showed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).