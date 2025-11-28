VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV) in collaboration with Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts & Nutritional Sciences (SSCANS), Jay Shetty Philanthropy, and the Govardhan School of Culinary Arts - The Ishita De Centre for Satvik Cooking, announces the launch of "Flavours of Our Roots - Indigenous Recipes Contest for a Healthier Planet," celebrating SDGs through Culinary Heritage which is rooted in heritage, fostering Zero Hunger, Good Health, and mindful, responsible food consumption under the Native Food Matters Initiative.

Also Read | German Researchers Find Highly Effective HIV Antibody.

This national contest celebrates India's ancient food wisdom by inviting creative satvik, vegetarian recipes--without onion and garlic--made using three indigenous ingredients: Horsegram (Kulthi), Purple Yam (Ratalu), and Mahua Flowers. The initiative builds on SSCANS and GEV's ongoing work in indigenous food research, highlighting the cultural, nutritional, and sustainable value of forgotten local foods. Open to home cooks, SHGs, students, chefs, nutritionists, and food professionals, the contest will accept entries from 27 November to 7 December, followed by screening, a live cook-off at SSCANS, with cash prizes, hampers, and certificates for participants in the third week of December and a felicitation of top winners at Native Food Matters event at GEV Palghar on 30th December 2025. The organisers invite everyone to celebrate India's food heritage and contribute to a healthier, sustainable culinary future.

For further details email: activities@ssca.edu.in

Also Read | 'Reservations Shall Not Exceed 50%': Supreme Court Restrains Maharashtra SEC From Exceeding 50% Quota in Local Body Elections.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)