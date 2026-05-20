Business News | Government of Gujarat Appoints Prof. Pratyush Shankar as Urban Design Expert to Vadodara Heritage Conservation Committee

SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 20: Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost of Navrachana University and Dean of the School of Environmental Design and Architecture (SEDA), has been selected as the Expert in the Urban Design domain as part of the Heritage Conservation Committee constituted by the Government of Gujarat under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department for Vadodara. The Committee will function in accordance with the provisions of the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulations (C.G.D.C.R - 2017) (Schedule 19) for the conservation of heritage within the jurisdiction of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA). The Committee is currently chaired by VMC Commissioner Shri Arun Mahesh Babu.

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Vadodara, with its rich historical legacy dating back to the era of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, has long been recognized for its progressive outlook on art, architecture, urban design, education, and technological innovation. The city is home to significant built, cultural, and natural heritage assets that continue to shape its identity and urban character. The Heritage Conservation Committee has been established to ensure that this legacy is preserved and revitalized through expert guidance and integrated planning. The Committee's mandate includes identifying and protecting built, natural, and cultural heritage; encouraging the use of modern technology and progressive conservation practices; integrating heritage concerns within urban and infrastructure development projects; promoting adaptive reuse initiatives; and strengthening public awareness and advocacy towards sustainable heritage-led development.

Speaking on the appointment, Prof. Shankar stated: "It is an honor to contribute to an initiative that seeks to preserve and strengthen Vadodara's rich cultural and urban heritage. The city's historic identity is deeply intertwined with its evolving urban character, making it essential for conservation efforts to be guided by informed planning, public engagement, and sustainable development approaches. I look forward to contributing to this collective vision for Vadodara."

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The Heritage Conservation Committee comprises experts from diverse professional background, including urban design, structural engineering, conservation architecture, environmental studies, archaeology, history, and urban planning. The members include the VMC Commissioner as Chairperson; experts in structural engineering, urban design, and conservation architecture; representatives from the Central Government; Deputy Director/Assistant Director-the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI); and representatives from the State Government; Deputy Director/Assistant Director-State Archaeology Department. The Committee also includes an environmentalist; the Head of the Department of History, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU); the Chief Town Planner, Government of Gujarat; the Chief Executive Authority, Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA); the Senior Town Planner, VUDA; and the Head of the Heritage Cell, VMC.

As the Urban Design Expert on the Committee, Prof. Pratyush Shankar brings more than thirty years of extensive experience in architecture, urban design, urban conservation, and planning. His work spans academia, professional practice, and research, reflecting a sustained engagement with heritage-sensitive and context-driven urban development. In 2023, he served as the Creative Director of the prestigious Humboldt Residency Program in Berlin, Germany. He has also been honored as the International Ambassador for the University of Bonn, Germany, and was awarded the Alexander von Humboldt Senior Fellowship (2015-2017) in recognition of his contributions to architectural research and international academic collaboration. Prof. Shankar is the founder of CityLabs India, an initiative focused on advancing urban research, training, and public engagement on Indian cities. His recent publication, History of Urban Form: India, published by Oxford University Press, adds significant value to the discourse on urban design and the historical evolution of Indian cities.

His appointment to the Heritage Conservation Committee reinforces the importance of integrating expert-led approaches to urban design, conservation, and planning to shape Vadodara's future development while preserving its historic and cultural identity.

For more information, visit: https://nuv.ac.in/professors/pratyush-shankar/

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