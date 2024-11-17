New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The government has allowed its agencies to procure just harvested soybeans with a moisture content of 15 per cent, which is above the otherwise prescribed 12 per cent norms.

According to an office memorandum made available for the media, the government said this move was taken based on the representations received.

Soybean is a kharif crop and is typically harvested in October-November depending on its maturity.

"...it has been decided with the approval of the Competent Authority that this Department has no objection to allowing the moisture content in Soybean upto 15 per cent (prescribed FAQ percentage upto 12 per cent) for procurement under the Price Support Scheme during Kharif 2024-25 season as a one-time measure," read the office memorandum dated November 15.

The government categorically said that however, this relaxation of norms would be subject to the condition that all the expenses/losses incurred on account of procurement of stocks with moisture content shall be borne by the respective state Government in the larger interests of farmers.

Notably, Maharashtra is a key grower of soybeans, which is going to the Assembly polls on November 20.

The government through its procurement agencies NAFED and NCCF purchase various agricultural commodities at an assured Minimum Support Price. (ANI)

