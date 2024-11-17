India Women's National Hockey Team Won all four matches in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 tournament. Their recent win against the China Women’s National Hockey Team was an impressive one, considering the opponent’s form. Earlier the ‘host’ side secured victories over the South Korea Women's National Hockey Team, Thailand Women’s National Hockey, and the Malaysia Women's National Hockey Team. With these wins, India stands at the top spot in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table. The Japan Women’s National Hockey Team has performed well with a win and two draws in the four fixtures in the tournament. Hockey India League Reveals Joshua Burt, Colin French As Technical Delegate, Umpire Manager for HIL 2024–2025 Edition.

India Women’s Hockey team has already qualified for the semifinal, while the Japan team’s qualification will depend on other matches’ results. To ensure their progress the side must win against a tough Indian team. With 23 goals scored and 2 goals conceded so far in the competition, the India Women’s Hockey Team will be the favourite to enter the semifinal round undefeated. Check out India vs Japan Women’s Hockey match details and viewing options.

When is India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian women's national hockey team will face the Japan women's national hockey team in the next Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. The India vs Japan women's hockey match will be played at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Bihar and it starts at 04:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 17. Check Out India vs Japan Women’s Hockey match viewing options below.

Where to Watch India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match on TV?

The official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India is Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the India vs Japan women's hockey match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. India vs Japan hockey match live streaming online will be available on the Sony Sports 1 SD/HD and DD Sports TV channels. For India vs Japan online viewing options, read below. Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Watch India vs Japan Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Sports Network, is set to provide free live streaming online of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 events. Fans looking to watch the India vs Japan women's hockey match live streaming online can watch it on the SonyLIV app and website for a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).